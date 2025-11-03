SBS On Demand: best new shows streaming this week

SBS On Demand: new this week

Warren’s Vortex (3 November)

Warren’s Vortex. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. From the makers of Wellington Paranormal comes Warren’s Vortex, a mad new comedy about time travel and fatherhood. Warren is a normal Kiwi dad but there’s something very abnormal about his garden shed. It contains an interdimensional time portal. When his daughter Lucy is pulled into the portal on her 18th birthday, Warren has to jump in after her.

Starring Maaka Pohatu (who played the Sarge character on Wellington Paranormal) and rising star Louise Jiang (Camp Be Better, Sweet Tooth), the show is a romp through alternate realities with a sweet father/daughter relationship at its heart.

Watch the trailer.

Cancer Killers (4 November)

With almost one in two Australian adults set to be diagnosed with cancer by the age of 85, two Australian scientists make a groundbreaking discovery that could change the future of cancer treatment forever. But bringing it to the world sends Dr. Jennifer MacDiarmid and Dr. Himanshu Brahmbhatt on a decades-long rollercoaster of hope,heartbreak and resilience, as they battle against impossible odds to see their vision realised.

Guided by an unshakable belief that they could change the way the world treats cancer and save millions of lives, Drs. MacDiarmid and Brahmbhatt set out two decades ago to develop a bold new therapy. Shot over ten years, The Cancer Killers offers a gripping behind-the-scenes look at the relationship between science and business and reveals how difficult it is to take a scientific discovery to market, even when it has the potential to save millions of lives.

Watch the trailer.

Malpractice Seasons 1–2 (6 November)

Malpractice. Image: SBS On Demand.

Dr. Lucinda Edwards (Niamh Algar) is a smart, battle-hardened doctor, but we meet her on a nightmare shift that ends in the death of an opioid overdose patient, Edith Owusu. Despite the support of her medical supervisor, Dr. Leo Harris (James Purefoy), Edith’s grieving father Sir Anthony Owusu (Brian Bovell), demands an inquiry into Lucinda’s actions on the fateful night. Leading the medical investigation are Dr. Norma Callahan (Helen Behan) and Lucinda’s former colleague, Dr. George Adjei (Jordan Kouamé).

While George feels this was an unavoidable tragedy, Norma is suspicious of Lucinda’s behaviour and decisions in the lead up to Edith’s death. As the pressure of the investigation intensifies, Lucinda’s relationship with husband Tom (Lorne MacFadyen) starts to fracture, and her confident professional exterior begins to crack. Is Lucinda hiding something? Through the cat and mouse thriller of the medical investigation, Malpractice tells the story of a damaged doctor caught up in a dangerous conspiracy.

Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: recent highlights

Kabul (30 October)

Kabul. Image: Cinétévé / 2425 Films. Streaming on SBS On Demand.

Series. Kabul is a complex, compelling multi-perspective drama series that plunges into the real-life madness that was the evacuation of Kabul. It weaves personal and political, local and international stories into an urgent, breathless narrative.

Starring Darina Al Joundi, Shervin Alenabi, and Vassilis Koukalani.

The Sentinels (1 November)

The Sentinels. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. At the outbreak of WWI, a severely wounded soldier named Gabriel Ferraud (Louis Peres) is selected for a top-secret research program headed by the French Army, which aims to create a whole new breed of combatant. After being injected with a mysterious serum, Gabriel is endowed with unprecedented abilities.

Now stronger, faster, and more resistant than the average human, he joins an elite unit of augmented soldiers known as the Sentinels. But he is soon confronted with a terrifying reality that could change the course of the war.

The series is created by Guillaume Lemans, in collaboration with Xabi Molia and written by Lemans,

Molia and Raphaëlle Richet. It is based on the comic book series Les Sentinelles by Xavier Dorison and

Enrique Breccia, published by Éditions Delcourt.

Watch the trailer.

Californication Season 1-7 (1 November)

Series. When fast-living novelist Hank Moody (David Duchovny) left the literary haunts of New York for the pleasure-seeking splendours of LA, he thought he’d have fame, fortune and the love of a good woman. Now his personal life is in shambles, his career is on the brink of self-destruction and he can’t stop yielding to every temptation. Golden Globe winner Duchovny stars in the series that takes viewers on a wild, witty, and sexy ride in the California fast lane.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

See more SBS On Demand streaming guides on ScreenHub.