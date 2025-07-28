Netflix: best new shows & films streaming this week

Netflix: new this week

WWE: Unreal (29 July)

For the first time ever, step into the WWE writer’s room and outside the ring with your favourite WWE Superstars, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight.

Starring John Cena, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul.

Glass Heart (31 July)

Series. An aspiring drummer suddenly loses her spot in the band. But when a brilliant musician recruits her for his new band, her life takes a passionate turn.

Starring Takeru Satoh, Yu Miyazaki and Keita Machida.

Brand Bollywood Downunder (1 August)

Film. Worlds collide as a host of Indian celebrities explore Australia’s growing love of Bollywood, uncovering cultural ties between the two countries.

My Oxford Year (1 August)

Film. When Anna, an ambitious young American woman, sets out for the UK and the University of Oxford to fulfil a childhood dream, she’s got her life completely on track. That is, until she meets a charming and clever local Jamie who profoundly alters both of their lives. Watch the trailer.

Starring Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest.

Perfect Match Season 3 (1 August)

Series. Blindfolded kissing sessions, boardroom deliberations, and beachfront reunions with an ex are on the horizon for a new group of Perfect Match singles. This time around, some Netflix Reality Universe newbies are joining in on the fun.

Beyond the Bar (2 August)

Series. A young, rookie lawyer with a strong sense of justice joins a top law firm – navigating the complex legal world under a cold, demanding mentor.

WWE Summerslam 2025 (3-4 August)

Wrestling PLE. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, featuring Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Iyo Sky, CM Punk vs. Gunther, and more.

Netflix: recent highlights

Nosferatu (26 July)

Film. In 19th century Germany, an ancient evil sets its sights on a lonely young woman, haunting her with eerie visions and terrifying her devoted husband.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

From ScreenHub‘s review: ‘After several Dracula adaptations and a hefty amount of vampires being interviewed, hunted and/or romanced on film later, we have come full circle to Egger’s Nosferatu (2025), an extremely faithful remake of that groundbreaking work of expressionism that utilises Egger’s unique understanding of the horror genre to make vampires scary again.’

Happy Gilmore 2 (25 July)

Film (2025). It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won the Tour Championship in 1996. Now we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel.

Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller. Watch the trailer.

Untamed (17 July)

Series. In the vast expanse of Yosemite National Park, a woman’s death draws a federal agent into lawless terrain, where nature obeys no rules but its own. Watch the trailer.

Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill and Lily Santiago.

Too Much (10 July)

Series. When a heartbroken New Yorker moves to London hoping for a love story, she falls for an indie musician who’s anything but the typical romantic hero.

Starring Megan Stalter, Will Sharpe and Michael Zegan.

