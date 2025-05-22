Netflix: best new shows streaming June 2025

Netflix: new to streaming in June

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal (4 June)

Series. In this candid documentary series, NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson work to revive Reebok’s legacy and find a rising star to rep the brand.

Starring Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson.

Ginny and Georgia Season 3 (5 June)

Ginny and Georgia Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. As Georgia’s trial sends shockwaves through Wellsbury, Ginny and Austin become entangled in a web of lies and betrayal, where no one emerges unscathed.

Starring Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass.

The Survivors (6 June)

Series. Kieran Elliott’s life changed forever when two people drowned and a young girl went missing in his home town of Evelyn Bay. Fifteen years later, returning with his young family, the guilt that still haunts him resurfaces.

When the body of a young woman is found on the beach, the town is once again rocked by tragedy and the investigation of her death threatens to reveal long-held secrets, the truth about the missing girl, and a killer amongst them.

Starring Charlie Vickers, Yerin Ha, Robyn Malcolm and Damien Garvey.

Titan: The Oceangate Disaster (11 June)

Documentary. Exploring the Titan submersible’s doomed 2023 journey to the wreckage of the Titanic and the ambitious OceanGate CEO behind the endeavour.

Fubar Season 2 (12 June)

Fubar Season 2. Image: Netflix.

Series. Eager to return to action, Luke, Emma and the crew get more than they bargained for when a mysterious terrorist threatens to unleash worldwide chaos.

Starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss, Travis Van Winkle and Fortune Feimster.

The Fairly Oddparents: A New Wish Season 2 (12 June)

Series. Hazel and friends return for more wish-fulfilment misadventures involving time travel, rock monsters, talking teeth and other fairly odd magical stuff.

Starring Ashleigh Crystal Hairston, Daran Norris and Susanne Blakeslee.

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders Season 2 (18 June)

Series. A new batch of hopefuls face fierce competition, high expectations and even higher kicks as they vie for a spot with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

KPop Demon Hunters (20 June)

Film (2025). When K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey aren’t selling out stadiums, they’re using their secret powers to protect their fans from supernatural threats.

Starring Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong and Ji-young Yoo.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 2 (25 June)

Series. Six couples put their love to the test by moving in with other partners. Are they ready for marriage — or is the one actually someone else?

Squid Game Season 3 (27 June)

Squid Game Season 3. Image: Netflix.

Series. Devastated after losing his friend, Player 456 presses on – challenging the Front Man’s scheme in the final season of the globally most-watched series.

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Yim Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul. Watch the trailer.

Recent Netflix highlights

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders (26 May)

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders. Image: Netflix.

Series. Who really laced Tylenol with cyanide? This true-crime series examines alarming theories behind the unsolved killings – and tracks down a key suspect. Watch the trailer.

Sirens (22 May)

Julianne Moore in Sirens. Image: Netflix.

Limited series. Devon thinks her sister Simone has a really creepy relationship with her new boss, the enigmatic socialite Michaela Kell. Michaela’s cult-ish life of luxury is like a drug to Simone, and Devon has decided it’s time for an intervention, but she has no idea what a formidable opponent Michaela will be.

Told over the course of one explosive weekend at the Kells’ lavish beach estate, Sirens is an incisive, sexy and darkly funny exploration of women, power and class.

Starring Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock and Julianne Moore. Watch the trailer.