5 best new shows to stream this week

IT: Welcome to Derry (27 October) – HBO Max

IT: Welcome to Derry. Image: HBO Max. Best new shows.

Genre: Horror, Drama

Horror, Drama Cast: Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, Jake Gosden

Taylour Paige, Chris Chalk, Jake Gosden Format: Series

Set in the chilling universe of Stephen King’s IT, this prequel series traces the origins of the fear that grips the town of Derry. While Pennywise looms over the narrative, the series centres on ordinary residents whose lives are twisted by generational trauma, shared nightmares and the creeping sense that something beneath their town is terribly wrong.

Expect unsettling tension, psychological dread and rich storytelling that deepens the mythology of IT rather than simply repeating the familiar beats of the films. Watch the trailer.

Talamasca: The Secret Order (27 October) – Stan

Talamasca: The Secret Order. Image: AMC. Best new shows.

Genre: Supernatural drama

Supernatural drama Cast: Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern, Jason Schwartzman

Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, Elizabeth McGovern, Jason Schwartzman Format: Series

Set within Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, Talamasca: The Secret Order follows a clandestine organisation tasked with tracking witches, vampires and werewolves across centuries. This first season focuses on the Talamasca’s field agents and researchers, navigating supernatural crises while managing the intense secrecy required to protect humanity from what lurks in the shadows.

For fans of Interview with the Vampire, this is the next key piece of an expanding universe. The ensemble cast promise depth and slow-burn drama rather than monster-of-the-week spectacle. Watch the trailer.

Film Club Season 1 (27 October) – Binge

Film Club. Image: BBC. Best new shows.

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Cast: Aimee Lou Wood, Ralph Davis

Aimee Lou Wood, Ralph Davis Format: Series

Best friends Evie and Noa have shared film nights for years, but when life shifts and futures diverge, their relationship is forced into a new phase. Written by and starring Aimee Lou Wood and Ralph Davis, the series uses cinephile habits as a window into friendship, insecurity and change.

This is a warm and grounded character piece, ideal for anyone who has ever measured time in movies with the people they love. Expect sharp dialogue, humour and movie references. Watch the trailer.

Read: Film Club checks in The White Lotus star for new drama about movie lovers

The Witcher Season 4 (30 October) – Netflix

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4. Image: Netflix. Best new shows.

Genre: Fantasy

Fantasy Cast: Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan

Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan Format: Series

After the climactic events of season three, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri are scattered across a war-torn continent. With new alliances forming and enemies closing in, the trio must find their way back to one another in a world where loyalties shift as quickly as kingdoms fall.

Season four marks a tonal shift for The Witcher as the story expands into new territory. For fans drawn to rich lore and political intrigue, this remains one of Netflix’s best genre titles. Watch the trailer.

Read: Liam Hemsworth dominates The Witcher: Season 4 as premiere date draws near

Ghosts Australia (2 November) – Paramount+

Ghosts Australia. Image: Paramount Australia/BBC Studios Productions Australia/Screenwest. Best new shows.

Genre: Comedy

Comedy Cast: Mandy McElhinney, Brent Hill, Ines English, Michelle Brasier

Mandy McElhinney, Brent Hill, Ines English, Michelle Brasier Format: Series

Inheriting a crumbling historic mansion, Kate and Sean attempt to turn it into a boutique hotel – until a near-death experience leaves Kate able to see the ghosts who already live there. What follows is a clash of timelines, personalities and unresolved hauntings, where renovation meets reincarnation.

Based on a beloved British format and its hugely popular US remake, this Australian version promises to keep the heart, humour and ensemble chaos intact. Watch the trailer.

