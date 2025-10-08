Liam Hemsworth dominates The Witcher: Season 4 as premiere date draws near

Australian star Liam Hemsworth will lead the latest chapter of Netflix’s fantasy hit The Witcher, stepping into the role of Geralt of Rivia for Season 4, which arrives 30 October on Netflix.

This marks a pivotal shift for the series. Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill as the ‘Butcher of Blavikin’ for a two-season arc that will conclude the adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels.

The fourth and upcoming fifth seasons will carry forward the stories from Sapkowski’s Baptism of Fire, The Tower of the Swallow and Lady of the Lake.

Liam Hemsworth’s debut

In the newly released trailer, Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt is introduced in classic Witcher fashion: medallion around his neck, sword in hand, traversing murky terrain before turning to face a looming threat. He dispatches a wraith with a mixture of sign magic and brute force, crushing its core to dissipate its form.

While the physical look leans heavily on continuity – same wig and makeup style – Hemsworth’s vocal tone diverges from Cavill’s gravel-heavy delivery. His Geralt sounds softer, more probing, perhaps signalling a new emotional register for the character.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Where The Witcher Season 3 left off

As reported on Netflix’s Tudum site, by the end of Season 3, Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri are fractured by war and betrayal. Vilgefortz, in alliance with Nilfgaard, emerges as a central antagonist after striking down Tissaia and fracturing her order of sorceresses.

Geralt, wounded, retreats but hears that the Nilfgaardian emperor Emhyr might have captured Ciri, only to later discover the Ciri in Emhyr’s custody is an impostor.

The Witcher Season 4. Image: Netflix.

Meanwhile, Ciri flees through a portal to the harsh Korath Desert, suffering from trauma over her latent powers, ultimately joining the Rats and taking the pseudonym Falka. Yennefer remains at the sorceress stronghold Aretuza, struggling to rebuild trust and power in a shattered magical world.

Season 4 opens amid war, separation and shifting loyalties, but the push to reunite characters, Netflix says, underlies everything.

Casting, stakes and new blood

The Witcher Season 4. Image: Netflix.

Much of the original cast returns in the fourth season of The Witcher, with Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri and Joey Batey as Jaskier.

New additions include Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a barber-surgeon with a shadowed past; Sharlto Copley as bounty hunter Leo Bonhart; James Purefoy as Skellen; and Danny Woodburn as the dwarf Zoltan.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has framed Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt as a kind of soft reboot: same stakes and tone, but opening space for new energy and emotional exploration. She said: ‘Be present, be ready to be surprised, accept that things are different, and know that the core of what you love is still there.’

The Witcher Season 4. Image: Netflix.

Hemsworth himself admits he was initially hesitant to assume a lead mid-series. As a fan of the game and novels, he told Netflix the opportunity to play the role resonated with him – and he hoped he could deliver a Geralt that feels both ‘familiar and new’.

What to watch out for in The Witcher Season 4

How Liam Hemsworth’s casting as Geralt shifts the tone and emotional core of the series

The formation and dynamics of the Hanza, Geralt’s travelling party that binds the major players in the final books

Ciri’s control (or loss) of her powers after her desert trauma

The unfolding of Vilgefortz’s long game play for power, and his ties to Emhyr

All eight episodes of The Witcher season 4 will drop on Netflix on 30 October.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.