Film Club checks in The White Lotus star for new drama about movie lovers

BAFTA winner and The White Lotus breakout star Aimee Lou Wood is taking centre stage in Film Club, a new romantic comedy-drama premiering 27 October on Binge.

As the title suggests, Film Club is about a friendship group that forms around a DIY film club; the result of different people with different issues coming together for a collective cinematic escape.

All six episodes will drop at once on Binge, with a trailer released today.

Wood’s first turn as writer and star

In addition to leading the series, Wood is also making her screenwriting debut. She co-created and co-wrote Film Club alongside Ralph Davis (House of the Dragon, Big Boys).

In Film Club, Wood stars as Evie, a young woman who hasn’t left her house in six months following what she calls a ‘wobble’. Her escape is a makeshift film club in her mum’s garage, where she recreates movie magic with best friend Noa (Nabhaan Rizwan).

Film Club. Image: Binge.

When Noa announces life-changing news, Evie is forced to confront her feelings – and decide whether her love is purely platonic or something more. The series uses the lens of cinema to explore the messiness of connection, and whether we should listen to our hearts or our heads.

Wood is joined by Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones, Emmy winner Owen Cooper (Adolescence), Arian Nik (Daddy Issues) and Fola Evans-Akingbola (The Night Agent, Back In Action).

Co-creator Ralph Davis also appears as film club newcomer Dominic, with Lisa McGrillis (Rivals, Sex Education) as neighbour Steph.

From the team behind Lupin and Narcos

The first rule of film club is don’t talk about Film Club. Image: Binge.

Film Club is produced by Gaumont UK, the studio responsible for Lupin, Narcos and Obsession. It’s directed by Catherine Morshead (The Full Monty), with Anna Jordan (One Day, Killing Eve) joining the writing team for episode four.

Producers include Stella Merz (Gentleman Jack) and Hannah Pescod (The Lovers), with Alison Jackson, Jamie Jackson and Aimee Lou Wood as executive producers for Gaumont. Nawfal Faizullah serves as executive producer for the BBC, and international sales are managed by Fremantle. The series was commissioned by BBC Drama and BBC Three, and will stream in Australia exclusively on Binge.

Saturday Night Live Season 51 (6 October)

Comedy Series. Live from New York, it’s a brand-new era of SNL. Following its milestone 50th season, the iconic sketch comedy series returns with a refreshed cast and renewed energy. Longtime favourites like Kenan Thompson, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Weekend Update anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che are back, while five new featured players join the ensemble.



The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 10 (6 October)

Reality Series. Potomac’s sharpest shade-throwers return for a landmark 10th season, with OGs Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Wendy Osefo joined by full-time newcomers Tia Glover and Angel Massie, while Monique Samuels makes a buzz-worthy cameo.



James May’s Great Explorers Season 1 (6 October)

Reality Series. James May tells the stories of three of the World’s most famous and infamous explorers – Christopher Columbus, Walter Raleigh and James Cook in an entertaining and innovative way that only James can deliver.



The Great American Bake Off Season 7 (7 October)

Reality Series. The tent is back and the stakes are sweeter than ever! Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith return to crown America’s top amateur baker, joined by hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry. With charming contestants, jaw-dropping showstoppers and the show’s signature warmth, it’s irresistible comfort viewing. Watch the trailer.



Sister Wives Season 13 (10 October)

Reality Series. Kody’s vision for building new homes on Coyote Pass sparks resistance, financial strain and emotional fallout as the wives and children wrestle with their uprooted lives. With loyalties shifting and long-simmering conflicts bubbling to the surface, series 13 continues to lay bare the challenges of plural marriage through raw honesty and high-stakes family drama.



