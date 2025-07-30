5 best new films to stream this week

Brand Bollywood … Downunder (2024) – streaming from 1 August on Netflix

Brand Bollywood … Downunder. Image: Bollywood Downunder Films Pty Ltd. Best new films.

Genre: Documentary

Director: Sukhmani Sadana

Runtime: 96 mins

Popcornmeter: 100%

In this feel-good documentary, a cohort of Indian film celebrities (including Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, and Neha Dhupia) embark on a cultural journey through Australia, exploring the growing local love for Bollywood.

This film goes beyond the glitz and glamour and showcases a cross-cultural celebration of Indian cinema. Why does Bollywood strike a chord with Aussie audiences (and vice versa)? This is a must-watch for South Asian cinema lovers.

Every Little Thing (2024) – streaming from 1 August on Paramount+

Every Little Thing still. Image: Umbrella Entertainment. Best new films.

Genre: Documentary

Director: Sally Aitken

Runtime: 87 mins

Popcornmeter: 98%

Set against the sun-soaked backdrop of Los Angeles, this touching doco follows author and wildlife rehabber Terry Masear as she devotes her life to rescuing injured hummingbirds.

Visually exquisite and emotionally resonant, this Australian-made story is about more than birds – it’s about tenderness, resilience, and the small, beautiful gestures that make life worth living.

Goodrich (2024) – streaming from 1 August on Paramount+

Goodrich. Image: Ketchup Entertainment. Streaming on Paramount+. Best new films.

Genre: Comedy-Drama

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Cast: Michael Keaton, Mila Kunis, Andie MacDowell

Runtime: 94 mins

Popcornmeter: 85%

When his wife checks into rehab, flailing artist Andy Goodrich is left to care for his young twins – and forced to lean on his adult daughter from a previous marriage. Cue a crash course in modern parenting, emotional growth, and reparenting yourself.

Keaton and Kunis shine in this warm and witty film about family, second chances, and growing up at any age.

Building Bad (2024) – streaming from 3 August on Stan

Building Bad. Image: Stan. Best new films.

Genre: Documentary

Director: Amelia Ballinger

Runtime: 94 mins

From the team behind Four Corners comes a gripping exposé of crime and corruption within Australia’s largest construction union, the CFMEU. With years of reporting from Fairfax journalists Nick McKenzie, Ben Schneiders, and David Marin-Guzman, this doco lays bare the bikie ties, underworld connections, and power plays that shook the industry.

This is an explosive piece of investigative journalism that blends true crime with real-world impact.

All the Gods in the Sky (2018) – streaming from 4 August on AMC+ and Shudder

All The Gods In the Sky. Image: Films Boutique. Best new films.

Genre: Horror

Director: Quarxx

Cast: Jean-Luc Couchard, Melanie Gaydos

Runtime: 102 mins

Popcornmeter: 80%

On a crumbling farm in rural France, Simon cares for his severely disabled sister. Haunted by guilt and desperation, he seeks salvation from another world.

Disturbing, poetic, and wholly unique, this French genre hybrid merges sci-fi, psychological trauma, and body horror with a touch of the metaphysical.

Monster Island (25 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

Monster Island. Image: Shudder/ AMC+. Best new films.

In the Pacific, 1942, a Japanese soldier and a British prisoner of war are stranded on a deserted island, hunted by a deadly creature. Two mortal enemies must come together to survive the unknown.

With a unique blend of WWII drama and creature‑feature terror, Monster Island (also known by its original title Orang Ikan) is likened to Creature from the Black Lagoon, Predator, and Overlord. Clocking in at only 83 minutes, critics have praised its brisk pacing and intense set‑up that gets right into the monster action.

Plus, if you’re a fan of the OG Godzilla films, you’ll love that the creature in this flick is a played man in a detailed rubber suit.

Streaming this week: bullet-riddled Hong Kong classics, eerie wellness retreats, introspective indie dramas, and time-twisting romances.

Whether you’re chasing the thrill of a John Woo shootout or the comfort of romantic conversations, here are 10 great films you can stream in Australia right now.

