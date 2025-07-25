10 great films added to streaming this week (that you can watch right now)

Streaming this week: bullet-riddled Hong Kong classics, eerie wellness retreats, introspective indie dramas, and time-twisting romances.

Whether you’re chasing the thrill of a John Woo shootout or the comfort of romantic conversations, here are 10 great films you can stream in Australia right now.

Great films streaming this week:

Hard Boiled (1992) – Streaming this week on Tubi

Hard Boiled. Image: Miramax/Golden Princess Film Production. Streaming this week.

Director: John Woo

Cast: Chow Yun-Fat, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Teresa Mo

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Runtime: 126 mins

Synopsis: A maverick Hong Kong cop teams up with an undercover agent to take down a ruthless arms smuggling ring – culminating in one of the most iconic hospital shootouts in action movie history.

Why watch it?

John Woo at his balletic, bullet-spraying best. Hard Boiled is a masterclass in stylised violence and pure cinematic bravado. Watch the trailer.

City on Fire (1987) – Streaming this week on Tubi

City on Fire. Image: Tubi/Cinema City. Streaming this week.

Director: Ringo Lam

Cast: Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee, Sun Yueh

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Runtime: 98 mins

Synopsis: An undercover cop infiltrates a gang of jewellery thieves, putting his life (and identity) on the line.

Why watch it?

Frequently cited as a key influence on Reservoir Dogs, this gritty noir thriller blends stylised action with emotional depth. Why not make it a City on Fire/Hard Boiled double feature?

Hitman/Contract Killer (1998) – Streaming this week on Prime Video

Hitman. Image: Prime Video/Media Asia. Streaming this week.

Director: Stephen Tung

Cast: Jet Li, Eric Tsang, Simon Yam

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Runtime: 103 mins

Synopsis: A small-time crook teams up with a down-on-his-luck assassin to track down a mysterious killer known only as ‘The King of Killers.’

Why watch it?

Jet Li delivers charisma and kicks in equal measure in this blend of slapstick humour and stylish gunplay. Heck, why not go for a triple feature with Hard Boiled and City on Fire??

C’mon C’mon (2021) – Streaming this week on SBS on Demand

C’mon C’mon. Image: Roadshow/A24. Streaming this week.

Director: Mike Mills

Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Woody Norman, Gaby Hoffmann

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 108 mins

Synopsis: A gentle radio journalist forms a deep bond with his young nephew while on a cross-country interview trip across America.

Why watch it?

Shot in luminous black and white, C’mon C’mon is a quiet ode to empathy, childhood, and familial connection. Watch the trailer.

Minority Report (2002) – Streaming this week on 10 Play and Binge

Minority Report. Image: 20th Century Studios. Streaming this week.

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Cruise, Samantha Morton, Max von Sydow

Genre: Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller

Runtime: 145 mins

Synopsis: In a future where crimes can be predicted and prevented before they happen, one cop goes on the run when he’s accused of a murder he hasn’t yet committed.

Why watch it?

This high-concept thriller blends noir and futurism, showing Spielberg at quite possibly his most visionary – and Tom Cruise in top form.

Stolen Dough (2023) – Streaming on Plex

Stolen Dough. Image: Plex. Streaming this week.

Director: AF Bragg

Cast: Vito Glazers, Ron Jeremy, Ciera Foster

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 91 mins

Synopsis: This indie doco investigates the rise and fall of Vito Glazers’ pizza empire, shedding light on fraud, defamation, and media spectacle.

Why watch it?

Stolen Dough is a stranger-than-fiction deep dive into the intersection of food, fame, and failure in the influencer age.

Snowpiercer (2013) – Streaming on SBS on Demand

Snowpiercer. Image: Madman Entertainment. Streaming this week.

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Cast: Chris Evans, Tilda Swinton, Song Kang-ho

Genre: Sci-Fi, Thriller

Runtime: 126 mins

Synopsis: After a climate disaster freezes Earth, humanity’s survivors ride a perpetually moving train – but revolution brews in the rear carriages.

Why watch it?

Before Parasite, Bong Joon-ho gave us this ferocious class allegory aboard a post-apocalyptic express train. Still hits like a hammer.

A Cure for Wellness (2017) – Streaming on Netflix

A Cure For Wellness. Image: 20th Century Studios. Streaming this week.

Director: Gore Verbinski

Cast: Dane DeHaan, Mia Goth, Jason Isaacs

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Psychological Thriller

Runtime: 146 mins

Synopsis: A young executive is sent to retrieve his CEO from a mysterious wellness retreat in the Swiss Alps, only to uncover a series of disturbing secrets.

Why watch it?

Lush, gothic, and unapologetically weird, this unsettling horror-drama rewards those willing to surrender to its fever dream pacing. Watch the trailer.

The Crane’s Call (2024) – Streaming on SBS on Demand

The Crane’s Call. Image: GATHR/Apple. Streaming this week.

Director: Laura Warner

Cast: Anya Neistat, Solomiia Stasiv, Amal Clooney

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 90 mins

Synopsis: Working with their team at the Clooney Foundation for Justice, Anya Neistat, a brilliant war crimes investigator, joins forces with Solomiia Stasiv, a young Ukrainian woman just entering the field. Together they document atrocities in the fight to bring Russian generals to trial and justice to the Ukrainian people.

Why watch it?

This recently released doco sheds light on the atrocities happening in Europe and helps to bring an understanding to the Russian war with Ukraine. Important viewing.

La Belle Époque (2019) – Streaming on Beamafilm

La Belle Époque. Image: Le Pacte. Streaming this week.

Director: Nicolas Bedos

Cast: Daniel Auteuil, Guillaume Canet, Doria Tillier

Genre: Drama, Romance, Comedy

Runtime: 115 mins

Synopsis: An ageing cartoonist is offered a chance to relive his most romantic memory through an elaborate theatrical re-creation service.

Why watch it?

A charming and inventive French film about nostalgia, technology, and second chances, La Belle Époque is like The Truman Show meets Midnight in Paris.

