5 best new films streaming this week

Spin the Bottle (22 July) – Paramount+

When a group of friends play spin the bottle in a house marked by a brutal massacre, they unknowingly unleash an evil spirit and start dying in terrifying ways. Now, the survivors must stick together to uncover the house’s dark secrets and end the bloodshed.

While Spin the Bottle didn’t fare too well critically, the hook of a cursed bottle is nonetheless intriguing, and overall it’s an easy‑going teen horror that will help you pass two hours. If you’re a fan of Ali Larter and Justin Long, you might find something to enjoy. Just be prepared for predictable plot moves and a stretched‑out runtime.

A lot of people need films like this for their next hate watch, and that’s okay!

Monster Island (25 July) – AMC+ & Shudder

In the Pacific, 1942, a Japanese soldier and a British prisoner of war are stranded on a deserted island, hunted by a deadly creature. Two mortal enemies must come together to survive the unknown.

With a unique blend of WWII drama and creature‑feature terror, Monster Island (also known by its original title Orang Ikan) is likened to Creature from the Black Lagoon, Predator, and Overlord. Clocking in at only 83 minutes, critics have praised its brisk pacing and intense set‑up that gets right into the monster action.

Plus, if you’re a fan of the OG Godzilla films, you’ll love that the creature in this flick is a played man in a detailed rubber suit.

Happy Gilmore 2 (25 July) – Netflix

After almost 30 years, cranky golfer Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) is back. His days of winning the Tour Championship in 1996 are well behind him, so what exactly is he up to now?

Netflix are keeping further plot details pretty tight until the release – what we can glean from the trailer is that Gilmore returns to pro golf in order to put his daughter through ballet school. Early critic reactions so far have been very positive, which surprises me as much as it does you.

Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller.

Nosferatu (26 July) – Netflix and Binge

Robert Eggers’ most recent film is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman, and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake.

Starring Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Lily-Rose Depp and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

From ScreenHub‘s review: ‘After several Dracula adaptations and a hefty amount of vampires being interviewed, hunted and/or romanced on film later, we have come full circle to Egger’s Nosferatu (2025), an extremely faithful remake of that groundbreaking work of expressionism that utilises Egger’s unique understanding of the horror genre to make vampires scary again.’

Visually gorgeous and quietly terrifying, Nosferatu is 100% worth checking out.

Better Man (26 July) – Prime Video

Follow Robbie Williams’ journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist – all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring.

Who could have predicted that a musical biopic in which a British popstar is portrayed as a monkey would be so much fun? Not me, that’s for certain. But the Australian-shot Better Man is at least as much fun as – (don’t make me say it …. ugh fine, okay) a barrel of monkeys.

Starring Robbie Williams, Jonno Davies and Steve Pemberton.

