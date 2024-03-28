Binge: new shows streaming April 2024

Have a Binge account but don’t know what to watch? Our April streaming guide is here to help.

4 April

American Horror Story: Delicate – Season 12 – Part 2

The 12th instalment in Ryan Murphy’s gripping horror anthology series comes to its conclusion as we finally learn the fate of up-and-coming Hollywood actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) and her unborn child. Based on Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition, this feminist update on Rosemary’s Baby sees Kim Kardashian star in her first scripted television role as take-no-prisoners PR maven Siobhan Corbyn.

Blackberry

A movie exploring the incredible growth and tragic collapse of the world’s first smartphone and how it smashed huge enterprises, before surrendering to tech’s fiercely competitive companies. Stars Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton and Matt Johnson.

5 April

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV – Season 1

This four-part docuseries lifts the lid on the toxic culture – including child abuse – that occurred behind closed doors at US cable network Nickelodeon throughout the 1990s, during the tenure of producer Dan Schneider. Former child stars and crew speak out about the hostile work environment and shocking abuse they experienced.

Justice USA – Season 1

A six-part docuseries, executive produced by Academy Award-winning rapper Common, going inside Nashville’s jails and courtrooms, giving an unprecedented look at Tennessee’s criminal justice system.

7 April

Truelove – Season 1

A gang of older friends make a pact that, if and when the time comes, rather than let each other suffer a dreadful decline, they will engineer a more dignified death. But what starts out as a fanciful idea soon morphs into shocking reality. Stars Lindsay Duncan and Clarke Peters.

13 April

Superfan – Season 1

Keltie Knight and Nate Burleson host this game show, which gives self-professed superfans the chance to prove their undying dedication to their musical heroes for the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. Over six episodes, six music legends – LL Cool J, Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull and Kelsea Ballerini – will put five of their most diehard fans through their paces.

14 April

Grand Designs: The Streets – Season 3

Kevin McCloud follows households as they embark on an epic mission to construct their own homes, creating brand-new streets in Britain’s biggest self-build project.

15 April

The Sympathizer – Season 1

In 1975, at the culmination of the Vietnam War, half-French, half-Vietnamese spy the Captain (Aussie Hoa Xuande), who’s been embedded in the South Vietnam army, is forced to flee to the US. Ingratiating himself with the South Vietnamese refugee community, he grapples with his loyalties as he continues to spy on them and report back to the Viet Cong. Based on the 2015 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, and also starring Robert Downey Jr – in four different roles – and Sandra Oh.

19 April

Alice & Jack – Season 1

UK miniseries about how love plays out between two very different people over 15 years. Created by Mad Men writer Victor Levin and starring Andrea Riseborough and Domnall Gleeson. Also stars Aisling Bea, Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel.

25 April

Hotel Portofino – Season 3

British period drama series about a British family in the 1920s who own and operate a hotel for wealthy clients in an Italian resort town. As they deal with the problems of running the hotel while subjected to deception and rampant corruption, the nation of Italy is dealing with political turmoil brought on by the rise of the Fascist movement. Created and written by Matt Baker and starring Natasha McElhone.

26 April

Master Gardener

A crime thriller film (2022) written and directed by Paul Schrader. A meticulous horticulturist (Joel Edgerton) is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager (Sigourney Weaver). When he’s told to take on her troubled great-niece (Quintessa Swindell) as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos and dark secrets from his past emerge.