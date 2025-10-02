Final Episode: Road to Melbourne International Games Week 2025

Melbourne International Games Week (MIGW) is kicking off this week. In our final episode, produced in partnership with Creative Victoria, we’re joined by Johnny Galvatron from studio Beethoven & Dinosaur to talk about Mixtape, the studio’s new game being demoed at Big Games Night Out during MIGW.

Mixtape is a coming-of-age story set against a soundtrack of 80s and 90s music. “Wasn’t it a fun and interesting time when you defined yourself just by what you liked?… I love the idea of kids defining themselves by their rock and roll t-shirts and what was on their playlists,” Galvatron reflects.

We also spoke with Galvatron about the importance of MIGW and the strength of Melbourne’s creative culture. “The Melbourne video game scene is incredibly positive. Everyone looks at each other’s games and says, ‘These guys are really good’…Melbourne has always had so many cool kids making stuff, whether in rock and roll, video games, or film.”

We also give you a first look at ACMI’s new Game Worlds exhibition. Where the theme of nostalgia carries through as you journey through 50 years of video game history. We hear from ACMI Director and CEO Seb Chan and the team at 2pt Interactive about what it takes to create an exhibition that captures the magic of gaming’s past while celebrating its future.

In Episode one we spoke with Ben Ee, Art Director at Melbourne’s Summerfall Studios, the team behind Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical and Malys. In a candid, podcast-style conversation, Ben opens up about the craft of world-building, his creative insecurities, and the power of community in the local games scene.

‘The most challenging part of my job is trying to make something worthy of these giants I’m working amongst,’ Ben told ScreenHub. ‘Everyone on the team is just so powerful and talented, that I better make [my own work] really nice and good.’

Road to Melbourne International Games Week dives into the importance of Games Week itself, and how it serves as a platform for game developers to learn more about their craft, and gather inspiration for what’s next.

