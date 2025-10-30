News

 > Reviews
StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

Son of a Donkey review: Superwog goes bigger … and better?

Theo and Nathan Saidden have consistently produced comedy that’s smarter than it looks – and Son of a Donkey is no exception.
30 Oct 2025 18:01
Anthony Morris
Son of a Donkey. Image: Netflix.

Streaming

Son of a Donkey. Image: Netflix.

Share Icon

Superwog – the comedy team of Theo and Nathan Saidden – have consistently produced comedy that’s smarter than it looks. There’s plenty of hooning around and shouting and cartoony violence, but under the hood? It’s sharp observations, smart jokes, and solid character comedy all the way.

Which is why Son of a Donkey is a bit of a head scratcher. The Saidden’s first series for Netflix, it takes their well-honed comedy characters – Superwog (here renamed Theo), his parents, and best mate Johnny – and gives them room to stretch out with a six-episode series that’s one big ongoing story. Does bigger mean better? It depends what you’re looking for.

Theo getting enraged at a driver who won’t let him change lanes is nothing new. Even his revenge (which involves jumping into the other car and repeatedly driving it through red light cameras while holding the other guy’s face up to get photographed) is pretty much what you’d expect.

But this seemingly innocent example of terrifyingly violent road rage quickly spirals into an ongoing nightmare – one that threatens to tear Theo and his ‘little girl’ (that’d be his car, a 1988 twin cam Corolla) apart forever.

Back at home, Dad (Nathan) has decided that, as Australia is the richest country in the world, why bother paying for food when you can get perfectly good supplies from the dump? Much shouting and yelling and throwing of trash follows, much to the horror of Mum (Theo).

Turns out treating the dump as an all you can eat buffet results in some firehose vomiting and exploding kidneys.

Son of a Donkey: on a mission

Everyone here is on a mission. Theo and Johnny need money to cover the fines and get back the car. Dad needs new kidneys – bad news for Theo – while for Mum all of this is the last straw. Her family are pushing for a divorce, and there’s no good reason to stick around. Is this the end of the Superwog family?

There’s plenty of what they do best here. Seeing Dad smash open a fruit he got from the dump on his windshield and then drink it like a can of beer is not something you’re going to see in any other Australian comedy this year. As for old ladies giving the finger, licence plates that read DOUCHE, and smacking people in the head while saying ‘ya dumb shit’… look, you can’t beat the classics.

And unlike a lot of recent examples of so-called ‘wog humour’, this largely manages to avoid simplistic stereotypes. The four main characters – and at least some of the supporting ones – are comedy types pushed to extremes. Dad is a barely articulate force of nature, chopping his way through doors and walls to steal his son’s kidneys, grunting and spitting and barely able to wear human clothing (seriously, Nathan deserves a Logie for his work here).

Meanwhile, Theo and Johnny are cartoon idiots – they lost their job at the local burger joint because they tried to clean out the oil fryer by dropping a vacuum in it. But they’re also both so knowledgeable about burgers they stumble into a gig advising the chain’s senior management on condiments and the correct placement of cheese to hamburger patty.

Son of a Donkey: good pacing

As an ongoing series, Son of a Donkey keeps the pace up. Storylines move quickly, with new developments piling on the obstacles. But it comes at a price: where the last Superwog series for ABC iView managed to pack a lot of different kinds of humour into each stand-alone episode, the focus here is more on big set-pieces. They’re still funny, but it’s a different kind of funny.

Son Of A Donkey. Image: Netflix.
Son of a Donkey. Image: Netflix.

These extended action sequences can be impressive in their own right. There’s a fight scene in episode two that features some surprisingly dramatic shots – Theo smashing through a window is verging on Hollywood-level quality cinematography, which is probably not something you’d expect in a chase that a minute earlier featured a laundry basket labelled ‘Poo Stained Undies’. Are a pair of those undies used by Dad to restrain Theo? Do you really have to ask?

Son of a Donkey: big action

In going big with the action (and the poo stains), some of the edge has been lost. There’s still the broad comedy that comes from a bunch of idiots running around screaming at each other, and there’s so much going on here that there’s always going to be a joke that sneaks up on you.

But where in earlier series paying close attention often paid off in multiple ways, here what you see is pretty much what you get.

Again, that’s not automatically a bad thing. The Saiddens definitely know what they’re doing, and some of the big scenes get big laughs. But where earlier series could be surprising with the directions they’d spin off in or the jokes they’d make, this feels more like a straightforward, entry-level introduction to what Superwog is all about.

At least they get to say that working 9-to-5 is for ‘slaves who have no soul and just want to die’.

All six episodes of Son of a Donkey are now available on Netflix.


Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

StarsStarsStarsStarsStars

3.5 out of 5 stars

Son of a Donkey

Review by:

Anthony Morris

Actors:

Theodore Saidden, Nathan Saidden

Director:

Theodore Saidden

Format: TV Series

Country: Australia

Release: 30 October 2025

Available on:

Netflix, 6 Episodes
Anthony Morris

Anthony Morris is a freelance film and television writer. He’s been a regular contributor to The Big Issue, Empire Magazine, Junkee, Broadsheet, The Wheeler Centre and Forte Magazine, where he’s currently the film editor. Other publications he’s contributed to include Vice, The Vine, Kill Your Darlings (where he was their online film columnist), The Lifted Brow, Urban Walkabout and Spook Magazine. He’s the co-author of hit romantic comedy novel The Hot Guy, and he’s also written some short stories he’d rather you didn’t mention. You can follow him on Twitter @morrbeat and read some of his reviews on the blog It’s Better in the Dark.

Related News

Wonka's Golden Ticket. Image: Netflix.
News

Wonka-inspired Netflix series The Golden Ticket now filming in Queensland

Netflix is filming The Golden Ticket on the Gold Coast.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Pluribus. Image: Apple TV. Streaming November.
What to Watch

Streaming November 2025: best new shows & films on Netflix, Prime, HBO Max, ABC, SBS, BritBox, Stan and more…

Discover the best new shows & films streaming November 2025 on the major streaming platforms with this guide.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Hedda. Image: Prime Video. Best new films.
What to Watch

5 best new films to stream this week

Discover the 5 best new films to stream from 27 October to 2 November 2025, as chosen by ScreenHub staff.

Silvi Vann-Wall
He Had It Coming. Image: Stan.
What to Watch

Stan: best new shows & films streaming November 2025

Discover the best new shows to stream in November 2025 on Stan with this guide.

Silvi Vann-Wall
I Love LA. Image: HBO Max.
What to Watch

HBO Max: best new shows & films streaming November 2025

Discover the best new shows & films to stream in November 2025 on HBO Max with this guide.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login