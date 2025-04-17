Scrublands: Silver review – gets the job done

Windswept coast, a lighthouse atop a rugged cliff: right from the opening scene, this wants you to know it’s not a simple do-over of last season’s Scrublands.

That first season was built around the bush, filmed in central Victoria, packed with locations bone-dry and dirt coloured. Now it’s all ocean and shoreline scrub – until suddenly there’s a blood-splattered door and a body on a kitchen floor and we’re back in familiar territory.

Season 1 saw journalist Martin Scarsden (Luke Arnold) writing a follow-up story on a small town priest who turned mass murderer years ago only to uncover a not-exactly surprising web of secrets, including the news that single mother and romantic interest Mandy (Bella Heathcote) had been having an affair with the priest.

At the end, Martin and Mandy rode off into the sunset (in a manner of speaking): now we get the night.

After wrapping up a tour promoting his new book, Martin is heading off to meet up with Mandy, currently stretching out in Port Silver at a yoga retreat (it’s her idea). We already know Martin has an ‘interesting history’ with his former town, so when old friend Jasper (Hamish Michael), who Martin hasn’t spoken to in 25 years, calls up to say he’s got something to talk about that’s ‘a little difficult’ but he can’t do it over the phone, all bets are off on the identity of the dead body in the opening credits.

After a few distractions that will no doubt play a major part later on – seems Port Silver is now a magnet for free-spirited backpackers, for one – the tragic demise of Jasper is confirmed, surprising nobody but Jasper. What is a surprise is who Martin finds in the hallway holding a knife and splattered with blood. Looks like that relaxing yoga retreat is off the table for Martin and Mandy.

Scrublands: Silver. Image: Stan.

Things rapidly get more complicated as it turns out that investigating officer Scotty (Luke Carroll) is an old mate of Martin’s, Mandy knew Jasper (possibly a little too well?) from the yoga retreat, and a character’s possibly drug-addled memory goes a long way towards undermining their alibi when the police start to ask some awkward questions. Don’t worry though: there’s a lawyer (Luke Pegler) on the case and he’s wearing boardshorts.

Based on the second of author Chris Hammer’s Scarsden novels, this executes the time-honoured Australian crime drama pivot from a drought-stricken inland to lush water-logged setting (see also: The Dry movies) with the minimum of fuss.

A well-plotted murder mystery that wastes no time throwing suspects and secretive activities at the viewer, it balances out the plot twists and ever-growing list of People of Interest with the occasional glimpse into Martin’s teen years, complete with post-grunge soundtrack.

Scrublands: building blocks

Once past the not-exactly original opening, the building blocks here are solid if nothing startling. A scenic small town that’s seen better days has a dark past that’s uncovered by a big city type who’s returned home after years away? That’s a set-up you could build a television industry on – and at times it feels like Australia has.

But there’s a reason why producers (and audiences) keep coming back to these deadly small towns, and yes, partly it’s because they’re nice to look at. Scrublands: Silver was filmed on location in Augusta in Western Australia, and series director Ben Young makes the most of the setting, whether it’s the coastline or the inland bush.

There’s also a string of strong performances, anchored by Arnold’s always effective ‘hang on a minute’ look. Heathcote is just as good as the emotional heart of the story, which is another way of saying her character gets put through the ringer.

And the large supporting cast – including David Roberts as Martin’s Uncle Vern, Tasma Walton as his partner Josie, and Debra Lawrance as Jasper’s mum – go a long way towards making Port Silver feel like a real place where there’s more going on than just murders and meaningful looks.

In the crowded field of small-town murders, Scrublands is the solid, reliable, not all that flashy player who gets the job done. The story will keep you guessing without going off the rails, Martin is a dependable investigator whether he’s trying to save others or set himself free from his past, and this season continues the entertaining thread of having dirtbag journalists – specifically, the one played by Toby Truslove – make the profession look like a collection of grubby bottom feeders who need nothing more than a good smack.

It’s almost as if they’re setting him up to be next season’s victim. Hope Martin isn’t expecting a break any time soon.

Scrublands: Silver premieres on Stan on 17 April 2025.