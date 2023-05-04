The Survival of Kindness: interview with editor Isaac Coen Lindsay 

Isaac Coen Lindsay, a proud Ngarrindjeri man originally from the Coorong, now from Berri in South Australia’s Riverland, has been working in the Australian film industry for around ten years, with a number of shorts and other projects for ABC and NITV under his belt. His most recent job was as the editor on Dutch Australian film director Rolf de Heer’s The Survival of Kindness – his first time editing a feature film. We caught up with him to discuss the experience.

Hi Isaac, how did you come to be involved in The Survival of Kindness?

I’d helped with the edit of a Welcome to Country video for the Adelaide Film Festival. I’d met Rolf a couple of times before and, when he saw my name on that, I was told he’d liked it. He phoned me and we had a very long conversation about me editing for him and … it was unbelievable that he thought I could actually do it at first. I’d been doing a lot of other things in film up to that point and wasn’t really known as an editor. I mean, I edit my own things but this was going to be the first time I’d ever edited anything for anyone.

So, no pressure then, having to edit this film as your first feature?

No, no pressure at all … especially working with someone who was one of my idols growing up.

Which of Rolf’s other films have stayed with you?

The Tracker (2002), starring David Gulpilil, is the first movie of Rolf’s I saw. I used to watch that over and over because I had the DVD. I was a weird kid because I didn’t just watch the films, I watched the commentaries, I watched the behind-the-scenes, all that kind of stuff. In the behind-the-scenes for The Tracker you see Rolf there producing things …

Mwajemi Hussein in The Survival of Kindness. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.

I loved his style – it was so different. You have these scenes in The Tracker where something violent happens and it cuts to a painting of the violence – I’d never seen anything like that before. I mean, I was ten at the time. And then Ten Canoes (2006), I used to watch that over and over too. I’m a movie junkie, I watch all kinds of films, and he was one of the main directors, especially in Australia, whose films I really looked forward to. The Tracker was the first film I saw with a blackfella as the main character. When I saw it, at that point of my life, I was like: that’s what I want to do.

One of the many striking things, having watched The Survival of Kindness, is that there’s not much dialogue. I assume editors usually cut to the dialogue to frame a scene. What happens when you don’t have that to cut to?

Like I said, it’s the first time I’ve ever edited anything like this so I had to learn the process as I was doing it. I was stationed at Artisan Post Group (APG) [a post-production company in Adelaide] and worked closely with Anton and Carlo Andreacchio, and their whole team were great. I also had help from Poppy Fitzpatrick in settling in to APG, and editors Sean Lahiff, Reg Skwarko and Cleland Jones who advised me and supported me technically.

To tell you the truth, I didn’t know how to approach it, but through working with them and getting all the technical side set up, and reading the script, I could just kind of get a feel for it. Obviously it didn’t work at first but the more I went back and edited, and the help I received, and Rolf coming in to discuss things too … I was learning the process from him, learning how to know what I was looking for, learning to communicate.

Because it’s such a visual film, I was mostly following the visuals and getting the feel.

Mwajemi Hussein and Deepthi Sharma in The Survival of Kindness. Image: Umbrella Entertainment.

How much film did you have to work with?

I mean, it is a short feature film (only 96 mins), but there was still a lot of footage for a first-time editor.

How do you describe the film to people who haven’t seen it?

I’m just going with what one review said, that it’s a Mad Max arthouse film. I believe you just have to watch it. What do you think?

I think ‘Mad Max meets arthouse’ is actually quite a good description of it. I found the people wearing the World War II gas masks really threatening – as with Mad Max, it’s clearly some kind of post-apocalypse but we never really know what that is. There’s also a virus going on. And also, it’s a bit like Mad Max: Fury Road in that it’s essentially a journey in one direction and then they get there and have to go back again.

And the world building. You experience the world as the movie goes along.

Yeah, that’s right, the world’s already there but as the viewer you’re just getting it bit by bit, like the lead character.

It’s a hard film to explain … you just have to see it.

You’ve worked as a writer, director, cinematographer on different projects …

I’d call myself a videographer, not a cinematographer … I did write a short film … This is the funny thing – I can call myself an editor now but I’ve never really felt comfortable doing that before. Usually, I feel more comfortable calling myself a filmmaker.

Working on this film gave me perspective on the rest of my career and on what I wanted to do. I feel I’ve found my position. Like you said, I’ve been doing all this other stuff as well, but this is where I’ve found I fit best, where I’ve felt the most comfortable. I’ve always enjoyed editing – I’m there with the story, with all the material, and I’m seeing how it’s being created. That’s always been my favourite part – that and being on set … those two things are what I enjoy most.

Isaac Coen Lindsay with posters for two of his short films. Image supplied.

Were you on set for this one?

No … which I think is great because it separated me and I could just focus just on what I had.

Do you have any editing heroes?

Thelma Schoonmaker – she’s edited all of Martin Scorsese’s films. A lot of editors try to be quiet and not have noticeable cuts but with her, the cuts are there to add impact to the visuals. If there was someone I could be in terms if editing it would be her. If she wasn’t doing a Martin Scorsese film, it wouldn’t be a Scorsese film.

People don’t really talk about editing and editors but for me, it’s changed my life. I have these other projects now coming along. Now I have this film, this label, and people can come and say: we need an editor, can you help?

Anything else wanted to say about the film before we wrap up?

I just want to say thanks for what Rolf and the film’s producer, Julie Byrne, did for us – not just me but also Maxx Corkindale, the director of photography; Adam Dixon-Galea, the sound recordist and co-sound designer; Damien Wanganeen, the gaffer; Maya Coombs, the production designer; Elle Baldock, the costume and makeup designer; Anna Liebzeit, the composer, Bonnie Paku, the first AC and focus puller, Aiden Marks, the unit manager; and Murray Rehling, the stills photographer.

There were a lot of first-timers on this film and also a lot of First Nations people. Rolf and Julie gave us all a chance to make a feature film. They just proved that it’s worth giving people an opportunity … it was risky, it was very risky … but they put a lot of faith in us and I just wanted to thank them for basically changing our lives.

The Survival of Kindness is currently in Australian cinemas.