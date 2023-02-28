Elvis: sound designer Wayne Pashley on working with Baz Luhrmann

Multi-award-winning sound designer Wayne Pashley has worked with Baz Luhrmann since 1992’s Strictly Ballroom, and on films such as Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) and The Lego Batman Movie (2017). He is currently nominated for an Oscar as re-recording mixer, sound designer, and supervising sound editor for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis (2022), with the Academy Awards ceremony taking place on 23 March. Here, he discusses his role in creating the soundscape of that film.

Hi Wayne. When and how did you get involved in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis project?

I first heard about it at the back end of The Great Gatsby (2013), which we were working on with Baz. He expressed his desire to do the life story of Elvis Presley and I thought that would be just fantastic – I’ve been a huge fan of Elvis my whole life.

About two and a half years ago, he rang with his producing team, and they turned up at our door [Big Bang Sound Design] in Sydney. Baz started pitching the story and what the plan was, and it was a phenomenal … I saw the wheels already turning with the prospect of sound for Elvis – the music, the crowds, the cars, everything …

And, of course, Baz has a style that we all know to be maximalist­ – so you would be thinking of sound in those terms too?

Baz doesn’t just make movies – he makes theatre, and he can basically be classified into his own genre. I’ve worked with him since Strictly Ballroom (1992) and even then, I just thought, ‘Wow, this guy’s a complete whirlwind’. He does this razzle-dazzle but all of his films also have this tragic side to them, and romance – I just love it.

For Elvis, a lot of the music was already underway with musicians in the south of America. Three years before production started, they were already experimenting with gospel choirs, and going down that road in the music department.

One of the big things you always have to remember with Baz is that he’s going to make his stories palatable to a modern audience, to help young people understand the impact a person’s life has had – a bit like in The Great Gatsby, swapping out the 1920s jazz stuff with modern hip-hop.

So for a film like Elvis, he rang up one of his music mates to ask if they knew anyone who could sing like Hank Snow, to help David Wenham, who was playing that character, and the next thing you know he gets a phone call from Chris Isaak, who goes into his home studio and knocks out the song that same afternoon.

He’s an incredible visionary, and a big risk-taker, and he allows all the crew to take risks too, including with the sound design and music. Obviously you can go too far at times and he’ll reel you back in, or he’ll know he’s gone too far and will reel himself back in. But that’s the wonderful part of working with Baz – you know what you’re in for.

How was it for you as an Elvis fan, having freedom to enhance and change the original tracks? How did that work in practice?

It started from the very first camera tests. We were checking the sync between the camera and Austin [Butler], with him miming to some playback music. When Baz came in, he told us he was bringing some live musicians – a double bass player, a drummer and a guitarist.

We turned off the playback so it was just Austin singing live, and it was incredible. It was mindbogglingly good. Everyone was so buoyed and, of course, that began the journey for not only Austin, but for every department – the realisation that every performance was going to be sung by Austin.

As charming as the original 1950s Elvis stuff is, it’s mono and, in terms of sound, it’s very narrow. So the 1950s were completely Austin singing.

Elvis’s 1968 comeback special was the crossover point, because that performance is so well known that we didn’t want to break it too much. It was tricky because, again, it was a mono recording, but we were able to start weaving Austin into the original recordings while enhancing the band as well.

That then flowed into the 1970s and the Las Vegas era. But the great thing about Vegas was we had the multitrack masters from RCA, meaning we could separate the main vocal from the other tracks. We were able to put Austin in, and take him out, and really enhance the music as well.

Where do you predict this type of enhancement of music from the past is going to be in another 10 or 20 years?

When I listen to The Beatles, I feel like I wouldn’t touch it. There’s something so unique about that musicality and how clever it was. It’s just so incredibly good. And that also goes for Elvis. I heard him on the radio the other day, singing Suspicious Minds. We didn’t want to change the heart of that for the film but we needed to create a theatrical, immersive, Dolby Atmos environment. If we didn’t take those risks, we might as well have done a documentary.

Mono is a tough one, but new technology is enabling us to actually separate out vocals from the tied-together music as well. It’s not fantastic at the moment, but it will be, and when that happens, and you can separate out someone like Elvis Presley from the backing music, well, then all bets are off.