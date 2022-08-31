A Beginner’s Guide to Grief: making death funny with Anna Lindner

Imagine, if you will, that you are grieving two loved ones. You’ve just gone through the most horrific weeks of your life – filled with intrusive but well-meaning neighbours, family bombshells, and death times two. Your only reprieve is a self-help audio guide on tape, which begins as follows:

‘Grief is an overwhelming emotion … not unlike the sensation of an imminent bowel motion at an inconvenient time.’

This is Harry’s predicament in new SBS show, A Beginner’s Guide to Grief. Based (somewhat) on true events, the series follows Harry as she struggles to come to terms with the loss of two terminally ill parents – within the same week.

Set over the course of one week, Harry’s world implodes as she’s quietly eaten alive by grief. And there’s an entire village constantly appearing on her doorstep, in her kitchen, at her bathroom window … Hell-bent on giving her parents a final send-off they’d be proud of, Harry must navigate an overbearing, micromanaging aunt; a socially awkward cousin; and an uncle with the full force of God on his side. Harry discovers that grief doesn’t play by any rules. Soon, neither will she.

The series, which was developed under the Digital Originals initiative, was filmed in the Adelaide Hills regions of Hahndorf, Summertown, Nairne, and Uraidla late last year. The cast includes Anna Lindner (Harry), Caitlin McDougall, Glynn Nicholas, Carlo Ritchie, Tessa Rose, Rory Walker, Yazeed Daher, Cassandra Sorrell, and more. Renee Mao directs.

Anna Lindner, who plays Harry, wrote the story as a semi-autobiographical tale about the loss of her parents. It’s told through dark, dry comedy to give the audience permission to do the one thing that kept Anna buoyant through the toughest moments of her journey – to laugh. We spoke to her for an in-depth look at why life-shattering grief can be funny.

Hi, Anna. I thought this show deftly balances deeply sad scenes with really funny ones – how did you ensure that balance carried from the script right through to the editing room?

Anna: I would put that down to having an extraordinary team around me that were so solid in honouring that tone. My two producers, Linda Ujuk and Kate Butler at KOJO, were so onboard from the moment I spoke to them about it.

I was very clear that I wanted to be unapologetic in how we address death and dying, and grief – but at the same time, I want to be completely unapologetic about the funny bits and making people laugh, and I wanted to have these constant shifts happening between the two. They understood the story so clearly, and it became quite easy to maintain that because they wouldn’t have let anything else happen.

But also, SBS never really fought us on that. I think one of the reasons they chose the project in the first place was because it was a different approach to death.

It’s a theme that we have seen on screen many times before, but in a very safe and kind of airbrushed context. And I think, if anything, it was about the those powers that be – my producers and SBS – reminding me that when I thought I’d gone too far, it was okay because this is exactly the story that I wanted to tell. And they had my back on that.

This is a semi-autobiographical story, so where did you draw the line between being introspective and over-sharing?

I’m a pretty transparent person. Perhaps at a different time in my life I would have struggled to share this very personal experience of the world in such a transparent manner. But the older you get, the more you know yourself, and the less apologetic you become about who you are.

I realised that there is an importance in being honest, because without that we continue to get misconceptions and stigma around death, dying and grief. When we’re actually going through it, we feel a sense of shame or guilt that we are not coping in the right way. And the reality is we’re all wading through it when we’re experiencing loss.

We are all deep in that mess, and feeling completely alone. That’s why it was so important for me to be transparent about it, to the point of discomfort. I’m fine with that because it’s no longer about me when I’m telling the story, it’s for the viewer and it’s to make them feel seen and understood in their world.

Hopefully, this show says to them, ‘Hey, I see you. You can get through this, and it’s OK to laugh at how deep you are in that mess.’

How did the idea for the self-help tapes come about? Who’s the voice actor on the tape?

The voice actor is a lovely gentleman by the name of Brett Goldstein, who happens to be an Emmy Award-winner now and is kind of world-famous for his eyebrows! So he’ll be a familiar voice to many people. I wanted to make sure there was no resemblance to his role in Ted Lasso, so as the audio grief expert I wanted him to have this English voice of professionalism and authority that we’ve often heard in the past when receiving guidance.

Brett Goldstein in Ted Lasso. Image: ©Apple TV/Courtesy Everett Collection

When I was a child, there were audio tapes that my parents had that came through via weird subscriptions like Time Life or something bizarre like that. There was always a sense of authority and knowingness in these audio books.

And I wanted to play with that but then subvert it. So the idea is that we’re hearing this all-knowing voice, an expert, who slowly devolves into Harry’s inner voice. So we get this kind of mash up that hopefully will make people laugh.

I don’t know, maybe I’m the only person that has ever felt so infuriated by what someone advised that I wanted to set them on fire. Not that I would ever go through with that. But there is a sense of dark intrusiveness there – the things that our unconscious mind says to us in moments of extreme pain, fear, anger, frustration.

These are the kinds of things that I wanted to speak to through those audio tapes, and to be able to laugh at it because we are not alone in those very dark thoughts.

The set design is really fun – can you talk more about that?

Daisy (Cassandra Sorrell) and Harry (Anna Lindner) in A Beginner’s Guide to Grief. Image: SBS

I had been quite specific early on about the world that I wanted to create. I wanted it to, as closely as possible, resemble the world that I’ve grown up in, which is a very unique part of Australia. I grew up in the Barossa Valley in regional South Australia, which is known for its beauty and for its award winning wine, but is also it’s also such a place of contradiction. Yes, it is very lush and poetic on one level, but then you get dryness and drought and clay, which is such an extreme turn.

There are cultural extremes too – historically, there’s been a very devout Lutheran community that was established here in the Barossa. And with that came a very distinct German-ness. They came here in the 1800s to escape religious persecution, and this became their haven. So there’s this very heavy Christian, and Lutheran aspect to the place, which remains to this day, and also a German-ness.

German language is used in shops and signage, and there are still some people in the community that speak a special version of German, which is called Barossa Deutsch. I wanted to get that mish-mash essence into the show as much as possible. And also to elicit the sense of home, that feeling of comfort and familiarity in your internal world.

We tried to make the home look like a real home, because the reality is that your family home probably has a bunch of stuff that is aesthetically ugly as hell. But it’s got value, because it’s part of your family culture. And I was also hoping to elicit that, that sense of home comfort and peculiarity when we visit someone else’s house and go, ‘Oh, I wonder why they had that on the shelf?’

After making this show, do you feel any differently about the real life events that inspired it?

If anything, it has affirmed the experience that I went through. I think that in our culture, because we’re not given outlets to openly keep grief alive, these moments can kind of fade into the background. And for me, this has been an extraordinary few years of keeping my story alive. I trust now that I did the best that I could under really extreme circumstances. And that it’s okay that I didn’t do it perfectly. So maybe I’ve found a little bit of forgiveness for myself.

I’m also very aware that it’s one person’s – my – perspective on it. So it’s not my mum’s take on events or my sister’s take on events. It’s solely my version of events.

A Beginner’s Guide to Grief premieres on Sunday 4 September on SBS Viceland and SBS On Demand