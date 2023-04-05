News

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies – you better shape up

Whether the original left you on a downer or a massive Rydell High, everyone's favourite singalong school is back for more.
5 Apr 2023
ScreenHub staff

Arise, Pink Ladies! Image: Eduardo Araquel/ Paramount+.

Sell it to me

This musical series takes place four years before the events of Grease; four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.

Who’s in it?

Cynthia Zdunowski, Nancy Nakagawa, Jackie Hoffman, Madison Thompson, Marisa Davila …

Tell me more, tell me more

… Olivia Valdovinos, Jane Facciano …

What are people saying?

The show currently has a 64% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with no audience reviews yet. Kristen Baldwin, for Entertainment Weekly, wrote:

Rise of the Pink Ladies is built to appeal to as vast an audience as possible, from musical buffs to neo-Gleeks to olds like me who fell in love with the original as a kid. That may not be the most interesting approach, but as far as prequels go, there are worse things they could do.

Entertainment Weekly

You said it was a ‘musical’, right?

Some 30-ish new songs by American songwriter Justin Tranter  (and co-writers) have been created for the show. Expect: 1950s-style nostalgia, good melodies, solid harmonies, but with up-to-date production and instrumentation.

Can I try before I buy?

Yep:

When can I see it?

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is streaming on Paramount+ from 7 April 2023.

Do say

‘Men are rats, listen to me, they’re fleas on rats, worse than that, they’re amoebas on fleas on rats. I mean, they’re too low for even the dogs to bite.’

Don’t say

Awelluwellawella-uh.

