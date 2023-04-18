Ghosted on Apple TV+ – call me if you get this?

What’s all this then?

Someone called Cole falls head over heels for an enigmatic someone called Sadie, but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world. It’s safe to assume Cole’s increasingly irate text messages are ignored.

Who’s in it?

Ana (Knives Out) de Armas, Chris (Captain America) Evans and Adrien (The Pianist) Brody.

Who’s the director?

Dexter Fletcher, whose films include the 2019 Elton John biopic Rocketman.

Is there a trailer?

No, sorry … only joking.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Any good trivia?

Aged nine, Dexter Fletcher played Baby Face in Alan Parker’s Bugsy Malone (1976) and later found fame as the heartthrob American delinquent James ‘Spike’ Thomson in the iconic young-adult TV series Press Gang (1989-1993)

Read: What to watch in April: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

What are people saying?

It’s not out yet so nobody knows. Or they do but they’re not telling us. It’s best not to read too much into the silence. Probably. It might be amazing.

Do say

If you ever texted me I’d definitely reply in a polite and timely fashion.

Don’t say

👋 Fancy coming round to see Ghosted xx? 👋 Hey, are you there 😘? 👋 Hullo! Hey, just wondering if you wanted to watch Ghosted? 👻 👋 Sorry, me again, not sure if you got my message about Ghosted? 🤷👋 No biggie, but if you want to see Ghosted could you text me back please? 😡 👋 Hello? 👋 Are you there? 👻👻👻

Where and when can I watch it?

Ghosted premieres on 21 April on Apple TV+.