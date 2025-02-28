RIP Gene Hackman, who’ll be remembered as one of the Hollywood greats

By Will Jeffery, University of Sydney

Gene Hackman, an acting titan of 1970s and 80s Hollywood with more than 80 screen credits to his name, has died at 95. He was found dead in his home with his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, and his dog.

Hackman had a rugged, dominating and commanding presence on screen, known for his emotionally honest, raw and fierce performances. Always the tough guy, never the romantic lead, off camera he was shy and enjoyed the quiet life.

I first saw Hackman as a child in The Poseidon Adventure (1972). My dad put the film on for the upside-down ocean liner disaster sequences, but it was Hackman who left a lasting impression. I vividly remember being so moved by his final speech berating God for deserting the ship’s passengers and crew while he hangs from a pressure valve door over flames.

There is no actor who comes close to conveying authority with such humanity and reserve.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

He was often referred to as the actor’s actor and mentioned by Hollywood A-listers such as Kevin Costner as the best actor they’ve ever worked with. Clint Eastwood, once Hackman retired, described him as ‘too good not to be performing’.

Hackman will leave a legacy to be studied and appreciated for years to come.

ScreenHub: Vale David Lynch: surrealist filmmaker and cinematic visionary is dead at 78

Gene Hackman: finding a foot in show business

Born in San Bernardino, California, on 30 January 1930, Hackman’s family moved to Danville, Illinois, when he was three. Hackman’s father left when he was 13, which he described to James Lipton on Inside the Actors Studio as his father ‘driving by with a casual wave goodbye’.

Hackman joked to Lipton the departure of his father at an early age made him a better actor.

Hackman left Danville at the age of 16 to join the marines, where he spent roughly four years. He was a rebellious child, but as Peter Shelley detailed in his biography of Hackman, the marine corps was the first time he gave in to authority.

After the marine corps, Hackman moved to New York wanting to become an actor, telling people he was inspired by tough guy James ‘Jimmy’ Cagney.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

In New York, Hackman struggled making a living as an artist while waiting for his breakthrough (his uncle told him to give up and get an honest job). Moving to California, he became friends early on with Dustin Hoffman (they finally appeared opposite each other in Hackman’s penultimate film, 2003’s Runaway Jury).

After struggling for years, Hackman landed his first credited screen role in 1964’s Lilith at the age of 34. He played a small part opposite upcoming star Warren Beatty.

As Hackman recounted to Lipton, Beatty told director Arthur Penn how great Hackman was in a scene they did together. That landed Hackman his breakthrough role playing Buck Barrow opposite Beatty and Faye Dunaway in the 1967 hit Bonnie and Clyde, earning him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor.

Gene Hackman: breaking through in the 1970s

It wasn’t until the 1970s that Hackman began his leading role career, starring in The French Connection (1971) as the unforgettable hard-boiled New York detective Jimmy ‘Popeye’ Doyle. This role earned him his first Academy Award, for best actor.

He was to wait more than 20 years for his second and final Academy Award, for playing the ruthless Little Bill Daggett opposite Clint Eastwood in Unforgiven (1992).

Throughout the 1970s, Hackman was gaining huge popularity on screen, sharing records with the likes of Robert Redford and Harrison Ford as the highest grossing stars at the box office.

There are too many great Hackman performances to mention, but my favourites are Unforgiven, The French Connection, The Poseidon Adventure, The Conversation (1974), Hoosiers (1986), Mississippi Burning (1988) and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001).

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

The French Connection’s director, William Friedkin, said in an interview Hackman was anti-authority and anti-racism because of his upbringing in an area known for its large Ku Klux Klan presence, and his absent father.

Hackman almost pulled out of The French Connection one week into shooting because he didn’t like ‘beating on people’ for a four-month shoot. He told Friedkin ‘I don’t think I can do this,’ but Friedkin refused to let him go.

Hackman recalled he was eternally grateful Friedkin didn’t, as it was ‘the start of [his] career’.

Hackman said his character Popeye Doyle was a ‘bigot, an antisemitic, and whatever else you wanted to call him’, and he famously struggled to say the N-word in one key scene. He initially protested the line but eventually went with it, believing ‘that’s who the guy is […] you couldn’t really whitewash him’.

Hackman often played the character who had the greatest authority on the surface but slipped up, whether he was playing the hero or the villain. Even for a role such as Reverend Scott in The Poseidon Adventure, in which Hackman played a self-righteous preacher onboard the capsized SS Poseidon, he questions his religion as he leads the entire band of escapees to safety.

ScreenHub: Donald Sutherland: Hollywood didn’t know what to do with him

A life after acting

Hackman retired from acting in 2004 at age 74.

There are many stories about why he retired, like, as Shelley writes, not wanting to play Hollywood ‘grandfathers’ and his ‘heart wasn’t in shape‘, but his life after acting gives a strong hint: he had other interests.

Over the past 20 years, Hackman wrote three historical fiction novels, was a keen painter, and enjoyed exercise such as cycling. Married to classical pianist Arakawa from 1991 until their death, they lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he designed his own home (yes, he also loved architecture!).

A man of many talents who played a kaleidoscopic range of authoritative roles, Hackman will almost certainly be remembered mainly for his tough-guy performance in The French Connection – though many will also remember him as the Hollywood actor’s actor.

Will Jeffery, Sessional Academic, Discipline of Film Studies, University of Sydney

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.