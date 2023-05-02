Cheat sheet: Silo on Apple TV+

What is it?

In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.

The series is based on the bestselling book series by the American author Hugh Howey.

Who’s in it?

Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), David Oyelowo (Selma), Rashida Jones (On the Rocks) and Oscar winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River) star in this series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s post-apocalypse novel.

Is there a trailer?

Do critics like it?

With only seven reviews in so far on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has an unimprovable 100% approval rating. Here’s what Amelia Harvey wrote in Screen Queens:

Silo is a beautifully realized slice of science fiction which bites off more answers than the ten-episode run can chew. The world-building and intrigue will keep audiences watching, and thankfully the payoff is almost worth it to patient viewers. Screen Queens

Any trivia?

According to IMDB, Rebecca Ferguson serves as executive producer in addition to starring as the lead, Juliette.

Do say

I think this could be an underground hit.

Don’t say

Pause Silo, I need another Milo.

When and where can I watch it?

Silo premieres on Apple TV+ on 5 May.

