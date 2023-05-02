News

 > Television > Streaming > Opinions & Analysis

Cheat sheet: Silo on Apple TV+

Get the skinny on Silo before it premieres on Apple TV+ this week.
2 May 2023
ScreenHub staff

Streaming

Rebecca Ferguson in Silo. Image: Apple TV+.

Share Icon

What is it?

In a ruined and toxic future, thousands live in a giant silo deep underground. After its sheriff breaks a cardinal rule and residents die mysteriously, engineer Juliette starts to uncover shocking secrets and the truth about the silo.

The series is based on the bestselling book series by the American author Hugh Howey.

Who’s in it?

Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), David Oyelowo (Selma), Rashida Jones (On the Rocks) and Oscar winner Tim Robbins (Mystic River) star in this series adaptation of Hugh Howey’s post-apocalypse novel. 

Is there a trailer?

Do critics like it?

With only seven reviews in so far on Rotten Tomatoes, the show has an unimprovable 100% approval rating. Here’s what Amelia Harvey wrote in Screen Queens:

Silo is a beautifully realized slice of science fiction which bites off more answers than the ten-episode run can chew. The world-building and intrigue will keep audiences watching, and thankfully the payoff is almost worth it to patient viewers.

Screen Queens

What to watch in May: new to streaming, cinemas and film festivals near you

Any trivia?

According to IMDB, Rebecca Ferguson serves as executive producer in addition to starring as the lead, Juliette.

Do say

I think this could be an underground hit.

Don’t say

Pause Silo, I need another Milo.

When and where can I watch it?

Silo premieres on Apple TV+ on 5 May.

See all the latest cinema, streaming and TV cheat sheets on ScreenHub

Related News

Features Free To Air Games News Opinions & Analysis Streaming Television
More
Cult of the Lamb from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital review
News

Cult of the Lamb studio in talks for animated adaptation

Popular video game Cult of the Lamb could be adapted into an animated series in future, according to Massive Monster.

Leah J. Williams
Opinions & Analysis

Cheat sheet: Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All (Disney+)

A quick primer on Disney+'s new docuseries about a little-known singer born in Halifax, West Yorkshire ... rumours are he…

ScreenHub staff
Features

What's new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Paramount+ and more

What to watch on Netflix, Disney, Binge and more as we hit the first week of May 2023.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Features

FBOY Island Australia on Binge: dating just got even weirder

Is it even love if it doesn't happen on an exotic island with camera crews tracking every twist and turn?

ScreenHub staff
Features

Cheat sheet: Ten Pound Poms on Stan

A quick briefing on Ten Pound Poms, an Oz and UK co-production that dramatises the arrival of Brits to Australia…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login