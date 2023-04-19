A Good Person: Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman and … need we say more?

What’s it all about?
Allison is a young woman with a near-perfect partner, burgeoning career, and supportive family and friends who––
Sounds sappy as hell
Yeah, that’s just the set-up. Her world falls apart when she survives a nasty traffic accident. She recovers but develops an opioid addiction while being swamped by unresolved grief. Thereafter she forms an unexpected bond with her would-have-been father-in-law that makes us all feel she might just pull her life back together again.
Who’s in it?
Florence (Don’t Worry Darling) Pugh, Morgan (Shawshank) Freeman, and Celeste (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) O’Connor.
Who directs it?
Actor/ director Zach Braff wrote and directed, just as he did with Garden State (2004).
Is there a trailer?
What are people saying?
Critics … not so good. It currently scores a 55% critics approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but audiences (96% approval) are clearly loving it.
David Stratton, writing in The Australian, is also a fan:
Pugh gives a mesmerising performance and Freeman, for once cast in a very substantial role, is better than he’s been in several years.David Stratton, The Australian.
Any trivia?
Zach Braff and Florence Pugh were in a relationship for three years, but broke up in early 2022.
Do say
That was incredibly heartwarming – thankfully, I brought my antacids.
Don’t say
Morgan Freeman was so good I left halfway through, went home, made microwave popcorn and watched The Shawshank Redemption for the eighty-third time.
When can I see it?
A Good Person is in Australian cinemas from 20 April.