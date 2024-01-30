You’ll Never Find Me: trailer for new Aussie horror film

Australian horror film You’ll Never Find Me has released an official trailer ahead of its national release on 14 March.

You’ll Never Find Me is the feature directorial debut from talented Adelaide filmmaking duo Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell, and it stars Brendan Rock and Jordan Cowan.

Synopsis: Patrick, a strange and lonely resident, lives in a mobile home at the back of an isolated caravan park. After a violent thunderstorm erupts, a mysterious young woman appears at his door, seeking shelter from the weather. The longer the night wears on and the more the young woman discovers about Patrick, the more difficult she finds it to leave. Soon she begins to question Patrick’s intentions, while Patrick begins to question his own grip on reality.

The film had its world premiere as the only Australian film selected at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, and it was later awarded Best Feature Film at SXSW Sydney 2023. It also screened at the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Watch the trailer for You’ll Never Find Me below:

Umbrella Entertainment will distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand from March 14, 2024.