While the Men Are Away: Australian queer dramedy cast and crew news

SBS has announced the director and first cast of the upcoming Arcadia series While The Men Are Away.

Director Elissa Down (Ivy + Bean, The Black Balloon) will lead the eight-part series, with director Monica Zanetti joining to direct an episode. The upcoming World War II dramedy, currently in pre-production in Sydney, introduces a mix of fresh talent: the Casting Guild of Australia’s Rising Star 2022 winner Shaka Cook and Rising Star 2022 nominee and double Sydney Theatre Award nominee Max McKenna; as well as Australian actor Benedict Hardie and the screen return of Gemma Ward.

Director Elissa Down said: I’m thrilled to be back home in Australia to direct While The Men Are Away. The scripts are like nothing I’ve read before – irreverent, absurd, funny and also incredibly heartfelt and moving. Our team, like the characters in the show, are a beautiful band of misfits. Huge kudos to SBS for commissioning the series.’

While The Men Are Away is described as a ‘queer revisionist historical dramedy set in 1940s rural Australia. While the men are off fighting in WWII, the people who have been excluded from power suddenly find themselves running the show. Two Women’s Land Army recruits from Sydney arrive in the country and undergo a heady course in race relations, rural politics, spirituality, sex, and personal growth and farming.’

SBS Head of Scripted Julie Eckersley said the series ‘delivers on our vision to tell exciting and authored work that is uniquely Australian while having global appeal. This queer, sexy, warm-hearted series is our first foray into half hour dramas and we think our audiences will love it.’

This is AACTA Award winning producer Lisa Shaunessy’s first scripted series under her production company Arcadia. While The Men Are Away also sees Down’s much awaited return to Australia, coming off the back of her Ivy + Bean feature series for Netflix and Feel the Beat, also for the streamer.

Shaunessy said: ‘Bringing a show as cheeky, full of love and sex in all its colours, with a wink to the past and a foot firmly in today is a brave step for our partners, that we wholeheartedly applaud. Their foresight to see the world and the characters that we know audiences will love and crave more of, is a credit to the great commissioning team at SBS. We’re excited to light up screens with this fabulous cast, telling a part of the real home story of WWII.’

While The Men Are Away is created by acclaimed writer Kim Wilson, Alexandra Burke and Monica Zanetti. The series is written and developed by Kim, Alexandra and Monica, alongside Magda Wozniak, Enoch Mailangi, Jada Alberts and Sam Icklow.



While The Men Are Away will premiere on SBS in 2023.

