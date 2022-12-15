News

 > Television > News

While the Men Are Away: Australian queer dramedy cast and crew news

Director Elissa Down will lead the eight-part SBS series, with director Monica Zanetti joining to direct an episode.
15 Dec 2022
ScreenHub staff

Television

Clockwise from top left: Elissa Down, Monica Zanetti, Max McKenna, Gemma Ward, Shaka Cook Benedict Hardie. Image: SBS.

Share Icon

SBS has announced the director and first cast of the upcoming Arcadia series While The Men Are Away.

Director Elissa Down (Ivy + Bean, The Black Balloon) will lead the eight-part series, with director Monica Zanetti joining to direct an episode. The upcoming World War II dramedy, currently in pre-production in Sydney, introduces a mix of fresh talent: the Casting Guild of Australia’s Rising Star 2022 winner Shaka Cook and Rising Star 2022 nominee and double Sydney Theatre Award nominee Max McKenna; as well as Australian actor Benedict Hardie and the screen return of Gemma Ward.

Director Elissa Down said: I’m thrilled to be back home in Australia to direct While The Men Are Away. The scripts are like nothing I’ve read before – irreverent, absurd, funny and also incredibly heartfelt and moving. Our team, like the characters in the show, are a beautiful band of misfits. Huge kudos to SBS for commissioning the series.’

While The Men Are Away is described as a ‘queer revisionist historical dramedy set in 1940s rural Australia. While the men are off fighting in WWII, the people who have been excluded from power suddenly find themselves running the show. Two Women’s Land Army recruits from Sydney arrive in the country and undergo a heady course in race relations, rural politics, spirituality, sex, and personal growth and farming.’

SBS Head of Scripted Julie Eckersley said the series ‘delivers on our vision to tell exciting and authored work that is uniquely Australian while having global appeal. This queer, sexy, warm-hearted series is our first foray into half hour dramas and we think our audiences will love it.’

This is AACTA Award winning producer Lisa Shaunessy’s first scripted series under her production company Arcadia. While The Men Are Away also sees Down’s much awaited return to Australia, coming off the back of her Ivy + Bean feature series for Netflix and Feel the Beat, also for the streamer.

Shaunessy said: ‘Bringing a show as cheeky, full of love and sex in all its colours, with a wink to the past and a foot firmly in today is a brave step for our partners, that we wholeheartedly applaud. Their foresight to see the world and the characters that we know audiences will love and crave more of, is a credit to the great commissioning team at SBS. We’re excited to light up screens with this fabulous cast, telling a part of the real home story of WWII.’

While The Men Are Away is created by acclaimed writer Kim Wilson, Alexandra Burke and Monica Zanetti. The series is written and developed by Kim, Alexandra and Monica, alongside Magda Wozniak, Enoch Mailangi, Jada Alberts and Sam Icklow.


While The Men Are Away will premiere on SBS in 2023.

Related News

All Screen Documentary Feature Film Free To Air News Streaming Television
More
News

New streaming shows, films and cinema releases in Australia this weekend

Your guide to the best new films, series and documentaries streaming in Australia on the weekend of December 16-18, and…

Silvi Vann-Wall

The White Lotus season 2 uses artworks as plot clues – here's how

Everything in the show – from painting and sculpture to film – functions as allegorical clues to the show’s unfolding…

The Conversation
News

NITV celebrates 10 years with new films, shows and documentaries

Australia's National Indigenous Television network turns 10, and new films, series and documentaries are just some of the celebrations we…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

True Spirit: Jessica Watson biopic heads to Netflix

Jessica Watson (OAM) became the youngest person to sail around the world in 2009 – and now Netflix will recreate…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Ek Din: a chat with writer/producer of new short playing on SBS and Federation Square

Ek Din, which means One Day in Hindi, follows two Indian migrants in Australia who are experience two wholly separate…

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login