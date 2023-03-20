What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Prime, Paramount+ and more

Don’t know what to watch? Here’s what’s streaming on your service providers this week.

Stan

Bob Odenkirk stars in Lucky Hank. Image: Stan.

Lucky Hank (23 March)

A mid-life crisis tale about the unlikely English department chairman (Bob Odenkirk) in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt. Based on the 1997 novel Straight Man by Richard Russo, the series also stars Mireille Enos (The Killing). Read our 4-star review of Lucky Hank.

Paramount+

Cristina Ricci in Yellowjackets. Image: Paramount+

Yellowjackets S2 (24 March)

A group of women are forced to confront the horrific survival they endured together decades ago in this trauma reunion drama series starring Melanie Lynskey (Togetherness), Tawny Cypress (The Blacklist), Christina Ricci and Oscar-nominee Juliette Lewis.

Rabbit Hole (26 March)

Nothing is what it seems when John Weir, a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage, is framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.

Binge

Sanditon. Image: Binge

Sanditon S3 (22 March)

Hoping to reinvent herself, a spirited young woman moves from her rural home to the fishing village of Sanditon in this adaptation of Jane Austen’s unfinished novel. From Emmy and BAFTA winner Andrew Davies (House of Cards).

Apple TV+

My Kind of Country, now streaming on Apple TV+.

My Kind of Country (24 March)

Everyone’s favourite American-football-coach-turned-soccer-coach is back for the third season of Apple TV+’s award-winning series.

DocPlay

Daria-like animation in ‘My Old School’. Image: Supplied.

My Old School (23 March)

In 1993, 16-year-old Brandon Lee enrolled at Bearsden Academy, a secondary school in a well-to-do suburb of Glasgow, Scotland. What followed over the next two years became the stuff of legend.

Netflix

Who Were We Running From? Image: Netflix

Unseen (23 March)

Domestic worker Zenzi Mwale searches for her missing husband and comes up against powerful and violent criminals. Her reaction to the immense and immediate danger she faces is not as timid as she seems.

Who Were We Running From? (24 March)

Hiding a mysterious past, a mother lives like a nameless fugitive with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see everyone else as a threat.

Disney+

Up Here. Miguel (Carlos Valdes) and Lindsey (Mae Whitman), shown. (Photo by: Patrick Harbron/Hulu) Image: Disney+

Up Here (24 March)

A musical rom-com series set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Prime Video

Official promotional art for Reggie. Image: Prime Video

Perfect Addiction (24 March)

When successful boxing trainer Sienna Lane discovers that her boyfriend Jax, the reigning champion, has been cheating on her with her own sister, she sets out to get revenge by training the one man capable of dethroning him: his arch-nemesis Kayden.

Reggie (24 March)

The definitive, first-hand account of five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson, as he contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table.