What’s new in cinemas, Netflix, Stan, Binge, AppleTV+, Prime

Cocaine Bear, Aftersun, The Strays, Party Down ... Here's your quick guide to what's new to streaming and cinemas this weekend.
23 Feb 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Cocaine Bear. Image: Universal Pictures

Here’s your guide to every new release you can catch from this Friday 24 February – be it in your local cinema or from the comfort of your couch. Plus, we detail all film festivals running across the nation this weekend!

Jump to new releases:

Jump to festivals:

Cinema

Aftersun – 23 Feb

Sophie reflects on the shared joy and private melancholy of a holiday she took with her father twenty years earlier. Memories real and imagined become a powerful and heartrending portrait of their relationship, as Sophie tries to reconcile the father she knew with the man she didn’t. Aftersun stars Best Actor Academy Award Nominee Paul Mescal.

Read our review of Aftersun

Cocaine Bear – 23 Feb

After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest. Directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Read our review of Cocaine Bear

Missing – 23 Feb

When her mother disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June’s search for answers is hindered by international red tape. Stuck thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June creatively uses all the latest technology at her fingertips to try and find her before it’s too late. However, as she digs ever deeper, her digital sleuthing soon raises more questions than answers.

Luther: The Fallen Sun – 23 Feb

A serial killer terrorises London while disgraced detective John Luther (Idris Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Ping Pong: The Triumph – 23 Feb

In the early 1990s, the performance of the Chinese men’s table tennis team was at a historic all-time low. As the head coach during that time of crisis, Cai Zhenhua was entrusted with the challenging task of forming a new team. Led by the so-called ‘Five Great Generals’, and after a period of arduous training, the team finally prevailed at the 1995 World Table Tennis Championships in Tianjin.

Streaming

The Strays (Netflix)

A light-skinned Black woman’s meticulously crafted life of privilege starts to unravel when two strangers show up in her quaint suburban town.

Outer Banks season 3 (Netflix)

After losing their gold to the Camerons and washing ashore on a desert island last season, the Pogues are embarking on their greatest treasure hunt yet. This time, their quest will take them to El Dorado, the lost city of gold.

Liaison (Apple TV+)

Liaison is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love. Starring Eva Green and Vincent Cassel.

Party Down season 3 (Stan)

Season 3 of Party Down picks up 10 years later and most of the catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

The Consultant (Prime Video)

When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives.

Festivals

Queer Screen Mardi Gras Film Festival

Sydney: 15 February-2 March

-LGBTQIA+ films relating to theme ‘Awaken your Senses’, and the 30th anniversary of the Mardi Gras Film Festival.

Europa! Europa

Melbourne and Sydney: 16 February-7 March

-The latest and greatest films made in Europe and by European directors.

WA Made Film Festival

Perth: 17-26 February

-Western Australia’s biggest, independently operated film festival featuring only WA-made films.

Melbourne Women in Film Festival (MWFF)

Melbourne: 23-27 February

-Feature-length and short films made by and for women, trans and non-binary folk.

Melbourne Science Fiction Film Festival

Melbourne: 23-26 February

-Science fiction features and short films, from Australia and abroad.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

