Wellmania on Netflix – new trailer

Celeste Barber’s new Netflix series Wellmania dropped its first official trailer today.

The series follows ‘human tornado’ and food critic Liv, who is diagnosed with ‘catastrophic health’ – a turning point that traps her in Australia and jeopardises her dream job in New York. Determined to follow her dream, she throws herself body-first into a radical wellness journey that involves everything from colonics to cupping.

The Wellmania cast includes Celeste Barber, JJ Fong, Genevieve Mooy, Lachlan Buchanan, Remy Hii, Alexander Hodge, Simone Kessell, Virginie Laverdure, and Johnny Carr.

Wellmania. (L to R) Lachlan Buchanan as Gaz Healy, Celeste Barber as Liv in Wellmania, Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The series is produced by Fremantle Australia, with Celeste Barber and Warren Clarke (The Heights) a Executive Producers. Bree-Anne Sykes (Here Out West) will serve as Producer. Benjamin Law (The Family Law) and Belinda King (Cleopatra in Space) are co-Executive Producers. Romina Accurso (Class of ‘07) is Script Producer and writer, Rachel Laverty (Home and Away) is Script Editor and writer. Nick Coyle (Sarah’s Channel) and Amy Stewart (Hardball) will serve as writers.

The eight-part series is inspired by the book Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness by author and journalist Brigid Delaney. It’s been co-created with Benjamin Law.

Wellmania arrives on Netflix from 29 March 2023.