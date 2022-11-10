Weekend guide: best of streaming, cinema and film festivals 11-13 November

Your Australian guide to what’s on this weekend, starting on 11 November.

Read: What’s streaming in November 2022: Australian guide

Streaming

Falling for Christmas (Netflix): Lindsay Lohan leads this festive rom-com as a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident.

Mandrake (Shudder): A probation officer is tasked with rehabilitating a notorious killer named ‘Bloody’ Mary Laidlaw back into society following a two-decade sentence.

Warrior Nun S2 (Netflix): An orphaned teen joins a sect of superpowered, demon-hunting nuns in this Netflix action series.

Down to Earth with Zac Effron (Netflix): Actor Zac Efron journeys to Australia in this season of his Netflix travel show that explores healthy, sustainable ways to live.

Is that Black Enough for you? (Netflix): A look at the Black revolution in 1970s cinema, from genre films to social realism, from the making of new superstars to the craft of rising auteurs.

The English S1 (Prime): Emily Blunt leads this limited series as an aristocratic Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. Co-stars Chaske Spence, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Oscar nominee Ciarán Hinds.

Tulsa King S1 (Paramount+): Sylvester Stallone leads this crime drama series as a New York mafia capo unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla, after spending 25 years in prison.

Don’t miss: Interview with the Vampire S1 (AMC+).

Cinemas

Cedar Boys: Lebanese-Australian Tarek (Les Chantery) wants to help his incarcerated brother Jamal (Bren Foster), but he lacks the funds to do so. Tarek’s mate Nabil (Buddy Dannoun) convinces him to steal and distribute drugs to raise some quick cash.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

The Velvet Queen: In the heart of the Tibetan highlands, an award-winning photographer guides a writer in his quest to document the infamously elusive snow leopard.

The Woman King: In the 1800s, a group of all-female warriors protects the African kingdom of Dahomey with skills and fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Faced with a new threat, Gen. Nanisca trains the next generation of recruits to fight against a foreign enemy that’s determined to destroy their way of life.

One Piece Film: Red: Uta is a beloved singer, renowned for concealing her own identity when performing. Her voice is described as ‘otherworldly’. Now, for the first time ever, Uta will reveal herself to the world at a live concert.

Festivals and Events

Melbourne Queer Film Festival: The Melbourne Queer Film Festival (MQFF) is the biggest/oldest queer film festival in Australia, screening the best Australian/International queer films.

Asia Pacific Screen Forum: The 4th Asia Pacific Screen Forum will be held from Wednesday 9th–Sunday 13th November 2022 at HOTA, Home of the Arts, Gold Coast. Over five days local filmmakers, APSA Award nominees, and international delegates connect through a series of panels and presentations, round-table discussions, networking events, workshops, and screenings.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from a range of speakers from across the region through a dynamic program that supports Australian film practitioners to engage with pertinent industry issues, connecting the national industry with the global conversation.