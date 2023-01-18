Weekend cinema & streaming guide January 20-22

As the hot summer weather scorches on, here’s your guide to what’s on in cinemas and at home in Australia this weekend:

Cinema

Babylon

Decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess lead to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in 1920s Hollywood.

Read our review of Babylon

My Old School

In 1993, a boy named Brandon Lee enrolls at the Bearsden Academy secondary school in Glasgow, Scotland. Over time, it is revealed that Brandon Lee is not who he seems.

Read our interview with Alan Cumming

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

Elite spy Orson Fortune must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds.

Read our review of Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre

M3GAN

When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to give the girl a M3GAN robot prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences.

Emily

Emily tells the imagined life of one of the world’s most famous authors, Emily Brontë. The film stars Emma Mackey as Emily, a rebel and misfit, as she finds her voice and writes the literary classic Wuthering Heights.

The Amazing Maurice

Maurice is a streetwise ginger cat who comes up with a money-making scam by befriending a group of self-taught talking rats.

Streaming

The Last of Us (Binge)

The Last of Us follows the journey of Joel and Ellie – an unlikely duo who, despite their differences, are brought together and must depend on each other for survival.

Read our review of The Last of Us

That ’90s Show (Netflix)

That ’90s Show is a sequel to That ’70s Show. It focuses on Leia Forman, daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti from the original show, as she spends the summer with her grandparents.

Sorry About the Demon (Shudder)

Faced with a quarter-life crisis and a house full of spirits, Will must figure out how to make things right with his ex-girlfriend AND banish the sacrifice-seeking demon residing in his house.

JUNG_E (Netflix)

In a post-apocalyptic near-future, a researcher at an AI lab leads the effort to end a civil war by cloning the brain of a heroic soldier – her mother.

The Legend of Vox Machina season two (Prime)

After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again—this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave.

Festivals and events

Yeppoon, Queensland: 18-21 January

-Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.

Bondi, NSW: 20-29 January

-Short films with a focus on local talent.

Find out more about all the Australian film festivals happening in 2023 with our Film Festival Guide.