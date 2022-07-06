News

 > News

Victorian Screen Development Internships announced

The internship program is designed to help successful applicants overcome traditional barriers to entering the screen industry.
6 Jul 2022
Cody Smith

Madeleine Ruskin and Gina Song begin their 12-month internships this week. Image supplied.

Share Icon

Production assistant Gina Song and script editor Madeleine Ruskin Gina Song have been announced as the successful recipients of the highly coveted Victorian Screen Development Internships.

The internship program – supported by VicScreen, Paramount Australia and New Zealand, Blackfella Films and Fremantle Australia – is designed to overcome traditional barriers to entering the screen industry, as well as supporting emerging screen creatives to fast-track their careers.

Song and Ruskin begin their 12-month internships, which include four-month placements at the participating organisations, this week.

They will gain first-hand experience across the entire process of developing content, from sitting in on a writers’ room, to assessing scripts and funding applications, to working with principal producers at world-leading production and distribution companies.

A graduate from the University of Melbourne’s Bachelor in Media and Communications, Song is passionate about authentic Australian television and underrepresented stories, and has a range of experience as a Production Assistant and journalist, with her work published by The New York Times and SBS Voices.

‘The Screen Development Internship is a dream opportunity to work with leading professionals and learn everything about getting Australian scripts to screen,’ Song said. ‘I’m so excited to be where change happens, and I hope to use the skills from this year to better advocate for emerging and underrepresented storytellers.’

Ruskin is driven by her love of storytelling and determination to centre stories by and about disabled and chronically ill people on screen. She has previously worked as a Scripted Coordinator for SBS and in script development for Such Much Films, and recently graduated from the University of Melbourne with a masters in Creative Writing, Publishing and Editing.

‘I’m so excited for this opportunity to foster my passion for story by working within the development space and I’m grateful to be supported by workplaces who are keen to accommodate my different needs,’ Ruskin said. ‘Behind the scenes, on the screen and in the writers’ room, disabled and chronically ill people are underrepresented in the screen industry. I’m really looking forward to using this internship as a gateway to help make the industry more accessible and inclusive in the future.’

The Victorian Screen Development Internship is now in its third year. Nikki Tran, Davey Thompson, Ravi Chand and AP Pobjoy are all alumni of the program.

CEO of VicScreen, Caroline Pitcher said VicScreen was ‘proud to continue to see alumni take strides in the industry’.

Managing Director of Blackfella Films, Darren Dale said: ‘Blackfella Films has a proud history of developing new generations of Australian screen creatives. We’re excited to welcome Gina, one of this year’s incredibly talented recipients, to our company, supporting her growth as a dynamic storyteller and screen industry professional.’

Related News

Two women sit on a wooden set smiling at the camera. Both have their hands in their lap.
Sponsored Content

How stories shape the world (and how to get better at telling them)

Storytelling, and helping other people hone their storytelling skills, are enormously important for Joe Hepworth, NIDA’s new Head of Writing…

Richard Watts
Features

Best films and TV of 2022 – mid-year wrap

As we pass the midway point of the year, here's our monster wrap of the shows and big-screen films that…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Minions: The Rise of Gru beats Elvis at the box office

Elvis firms at the box office as Minions: The Rise of Gru is an animation triumph

David Tiley
Features

Taika Waititi – all the best bits

To mark the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, we take an appreciative look at the work of New Zealand's…

Meg Funston
News

Taiwan Film Festival in Australia

Back for its fifth year, the Taiwan Film Festival in Australia will run from 28 July -13 August and screen…

Silvi Vann-Wall

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login