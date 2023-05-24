Victorian Budget 2023-24: what’s in it for the arts?

Given that Premier Daniel Andrews had been warning of a tough budget for several months, many in the sector will probably have breathed a sigh of relief upon discovering the Victorian Budget 2023/24 – delivered by Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas on Tuesday (24 May) – is not as punishing as they may have feared.

In total, the new Budget invests $478 million towards arts and cultural events generally; however, this figure also includes monies directed towards community sport and the Major Events calendar, so is less generous than it first appears.

Nonetheless, the 2023-24 Budget does include a number of initiatives specifically focused on the arts and creative industries, with a strong focus on the recovery of Victoria’s live music industry, further strengthening the screen sector through the introduction of a pilot digital games and visual effects rebate, and supporting a range of large and small institutions and activities across the state.

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, and Creative Industries, Steve Dimopoulos, said of the Victorian Budget 2023/24: ‘Our creative and sporting sectors drive our economy, employ hundreds of thousands of Victorians and put our state on the world map – and that matters to Victorians. We’re proud to support them to keep Victoria the events and creative capital of the nation.’

However, Shadow Minister for the Arts David Davis was quick to point out that, by his figures, overall the 2023/24 Budget represents a significant reduction in arts funding compared to previous years.

‘The total expected funding in 2023/24 is $122 million lower than the expected outcome for 2022/23 – a fall of 20%,’ Davis told ArtsHub, in a detailed statement, which is published in its entirety below.

Supporting the live music sector

A major investment of $35.4 million in the 2023/24 Budget will support an extensive Victorian Music and Community Broadcasting package, including:

$20 million over two years for Always Live – the program that brought Billy Joel to the MCG, the Foo Fighters to Geelong and Nick Cave to Hanging Rock, further establishing live music on the state’s Major Events calendar, and in doing so benefiting the night-time economy and ancillary businesses such as food and beverage providers

$7.5 million over four years for the new Live Music Performers Fund – through this initiative the Victorian Government will back up to 10,000 contemporary live music gigs across Victoria with a focus on local artists and local venues, with 25% of supported gigs to be staged in regional Victoria

$2.5 million over four years for the new Live Music Major Events Fund, which will support live music festivals and events across Victoria

$2 million over four years for arts charity Support Act, which provides mental health and crisis support services to Victoria’s arts sector, and

$2 million over two years for mentoring opportunities for secondary school students with professional songwriters and musicians.

Further strengthening the future of Victoria’s music industry, an additional $2.042 million will support the continued work of the Victorian Music Development Office and the Music Market.

Additional investment will support seven community TV and radio stations across the state, Richmond-based rehearsal and recording studio Bakehouse, new planning controls to safeguard live music venues and the establishment of a new Music Industry Advisory Council.

Additional investment in the sector

Beyond the music sector, the 2023/24 Victorian Budget also sees investment in regional arts institutions, the screen and digital games sectors, and more.

The Budget invests $21.7 million to support the Creative Industries portfolio agencies – Victoria’s state-owned creative and cultural institutions such as ACMI, Geelong Arts Centre, Museums Victoria and The Wheeler Centre – to deliver their creative programs and experiences in 2023/24, and to develop a roadmap for the future.

Bendigo Art Gallery, one of Australia’s leading regional galleries, will receive a $21 million investment to help it continue to present world-class exhibitions, like last year’s popular Elvis: Direct from Graceland exhibition, which attracted more than 219,000 visitors.

Victoria’s position as a global leader in gaming and screen production will be strengthened with a $10 million pilot digital games and visual effects rebate in 2023/24, in order to attract more businesses and jobs to Victoria and maintain the state’s position in these fast-growing sectors.

A $405,000 Creative Experiences Package will boost creative offerings across regional and outer-metropolitan areas, including Castlemaine State Festival, Dandenong Ranges’ Burrinja Cultural centre, Maldon Vintage Machinery and Museum, Yarra Valley Arts, and McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery in Langwarrin.

Initiatives in other portfolios that will benefit the creative industries include $23 million to expand Victoria’s Major Events Fund, $4 million for Ethical Clothing Australia, support for Bendigo Queer Arts Festival, and funding for multicultural and multi-faith festivals and events.

The 2023/24 Budget also includes a $32.5 million investment in tourism agency Visit Victoria to encourage and strengthen the visitor economy, and a $10 million Tiny Towns Fund for regional and outer suburban communities of up to 5000 people, backing projects that drive community pride and tourism such as new hiking trails.

The Opposition responds

Shadow Minister for the Arts, David Davis MP, was quick to respond to the Andrews Government’s 2023/24 Budget and provided ArtsHub with a detailed statement analysing the figures and outlining his concerns about the new levels of investment.

His statement is reproduced below in full.

***

‘The 2023/24 Victorian Budget papers show a fall in planned spending across the Arts and Creative Industries portfolio in 2023/24 compared to the outcome funding in 2022/23,’ Davis said.

‘The Creative Industries Access, Development and Innovation output saw funding fall from an expected outcome in 2022/23 of $65.9 million (target $55.3 million) to $35.2 million target in 2023/24.

‘The Creative Industries portfolio agencies output (which includes Arts Centre Melbourne, Australian Centre for the Moving Image, Docklands Studios Melbourne, VicScreen, Geelong Arts Centre, Melbourne Recital Centre, Museums Victoria, National Gallery of Victoria and the State Library Victoria) saw expected outcome funding of $493 million fall to $405.1 million target in 2023/24.

‘The Cultural Infrastructure and Facilities output saw a funding expected outcome in 2022/23 of $57.4 million (initial target $72 million) fall to $54 million target spending in 2023/24.

‘The total expected outcome in 2022/23 across the three outputs was $616.3 million falling to $494.3 million expected in 2023/24.

‘The total expected funding in 2023/24 is $122 million lower than the expected outcome for 2022/23 – a fall of 20%,’ Davis continued.

‘Of course, there is lumpiness in funding where lower targets “primarily reflect the funding profile of the Creative State Initiative” and “the funding profile for the Creative Infrastructure Program”.

‘No doubt, the significant fall also reflects the Creative Industries Agencies Recovery Initiative fall-off in funding.

‘Recovery out of COVID has been slower than expected at many venues. For example, the Melbourne Recital Centre was still almost 40% below target visitation in 2022/23,’ he wrote.

‘Attendances at the State Library and the NGV are still significantly under target, with visitation still recovering from COVID.

‘Our Arts and Creative Industries play a critical economic, cultural and social role. We need them to fully build back to ensure we maximise economic and cultural outcomes, remembering Victoria’s lockdowns were longer and harder than anywhere else in Australia (and tragically the death rate was greater) and the sharp, indeed harsh, restrictions under Victoria’s public events framework eclipsed the impact in any other part of the country.

‘Spending will fall and the Arts and Creative Industries are yet to get off the mat after COVID,’ Davis concluded.