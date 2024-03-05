News

VicScreen: Nick Forward appointed to Board

Forward brings more than a decade of commercial, content, and digital marketing expertise to the Victorian screen development agency.
5 Mar 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

Nick Forward. Image supplied.

Award-winning producer Nick Forward has been appointed to the VicScreen Board.

Forward, who is currently the General Manager of Digital at the AFL, will bring more than a decade of commercial, content, and digital marketing expertise to the Victorian screen development agency.

Forward also held the position of Stan’s first Chief Content Officer, where he was integral to bringing the streaming platform to life and growing its product and audience.

During his time at Stan, he commissioned the Cannes Palme D’Or nominated feature Nitram, as well as numerous Logie and AACTA winning titles, including No Activity, Bloom, Bump, Wolf Creek and Romper Stomper.

In taking on the role, he joins current VicScreen Board members Mitu Bhowmick AM, Andrea Denholm, Liz Grainger, Lisy Kane, Greg McLean, Leonie Morgan AM, Tiriki Onus, Jenny Taing OAM and President George Lekakis AO.

VicScreen’s Board is responsible for the agency’s governance, strategy and risk management, and approving funding decisions recommended by VicScreen’s committees and panels.

Forward said: ‘It’s a real honour to join the VicScreen Board, and be given the opportunity to contribute to an industry I’ve proudly been part of for almost two decades. I look forward to working with George, Caroline and the rest of the Board Members to help support growth across the whole sector.’

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno is author of the novels A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); the memoir And You May Find Yourself (2015); and the creative non-fiction book Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. X: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @dalgarnowrites

Television Features News Reviews Film Opinions & Analysis Free To Air Feature Digital All Screen
