TV Lunch Sessions with SBS Scripted back on the table

SBS has announced it will continue its successful TV Lunch Sessions with SBS Scripted in 2023, a series of free online events giving scripted screen creatives direct access to commissioning team throughout the year. The monthly one-hour lunchtime sessions target early-mid level practitioners looking to pursue and progress their careers, with the first event of the year taking place this Friday, 10 February.



The TV Lunch Sessions with SBS Scripted were introduced in 2022 as a regular virtual forum for aspiring creatives to meet and speak directly with team responsible for developing and commissioning original Australian drama at SBS. Designed to offer valuable information in an informal and open way, they provide an opportunity to learn more about how the team works, what they’re looking for, as well as insight into process and practices in the sector, and advice for career development.

Following the popularity of the sessions last year – with each reaching capacity – they will follow the same format, which involves 20 minutes of information covering a key area of the industry such as how to pitch, being in a writer’s room, note taking and industry trends, followed by a 40-minute ‘Ask Me Anything’ Q&A session with members of the SBS Scripted commissioning team.

Julie Eckersley, Head of SBS Scripted, said: ‘Our vision for SBS Scripted is to be gate-openers, not gate-keepers. We want to do all we can to empower new and diverse creatives and give easy access to key information and demystify the television commissioning process.

‘The TV Lunch events are an open invitation to all practitioners – especially if you are at that early to mid-career level – who want to understand more about how the industry works, to come and have a conversation with us. Being held online, people can attend no matter what part of Australia they live in.’

The sessions are run and attended by the SBS Scripted team including Eckersley, Loani Arman and Donna Chang, Scripted Commissioning Editors, and Catherine Kelleher, Scripted Development Executive. In 2023, a series of special guests will also form part of the line-up at some events, providing insights and knowledge from the wider industry.



The topics to be covered include pitching, being in a writers’ room, inclusive storytelling, understanding the marketplace, budgets and finance, and tips for taking your career to the next level with initiatives and industry opportunities.



Held on the second Friday of each month, the first event, on Friday, will focus on the three essential ingredients to having a successful career in the screen industry.

Register via the the SBS website.