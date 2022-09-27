Tudum: Netflix festival recap and major announcements

Netflix’s annual Tudum festival (pronounced ‘tah-dumm’, or the sound you hear when you hit play on a Netflix title) has wrapped for another year, delivering all sorts of juicy tidbits on upcoming content for subscribers.

The event was hours and hours of streaming announcements, which we will kindly condense for you below. In short, we’re getting more Knives Out, The Witcher, Squid Game, and Bridgerton, and Emily is back in Paris.

Here are all of the major announcements to come out of Netflix’s Tudum festival.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion is the sequel to Rian Johnson’s 2019 mystery comedy Knives Out. Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc is back at it again, solving another murder – this time on an exotic private island. You can watch the exclusive new clip above.

The Witcher

The cast of fantasy hit series The Witcher was on hand at Tudum to reveal a few brief behind-the-scenes looks at season three, as well as the first poster, which teases its summer 2023 release:

The spinoff The Witcher: Blood Origin (starring Michelle Yeoh) will hit Netflix on 25 December.

Emily in Paris

Emily In Paris Season 3 lands on Netflix 21 December.

You

Penn Badgely returns as a creepy stalker in You season 4. The drama will follow Joe’s murderous ways as he roams the streets of London looking for the latest object of his obsession. Season 4 premieres 10 Feb 2023.

Squid Game

No news on season two, so instead Netflix released a never-before-seen clip from Squid Game season one.

Enola Homes

The first trailer for the Enola Holmes sequel brings back Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ precocious little sister. This time, Enola tries to set up her own detective agency — but finds that it’s particularly hard to get clients when you’re the greatest detective’s teenage sister.

Bridgerton

Double the Bridgerton goss at Tudum: the third season of Bridgerton — this time centering around Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton — is on its way, as well as a prequel series. A first look at the prequel showcases a young Queen Charlotte, played by India Amarteifio.

Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth is back to extract again in the second feature of this military action franchise.

Shadow and Bone

Season two of Shadow and Bone is coming in 2023. Get back to the Grishaverse in this new trailer above.

Wednesday

The Addam’s Family spinoff Wednesday reveals more about its story and general aesthetic in this new clip. Made by Tim Burton and starring Jenna Ortega in the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci and more, Wednesday is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes from Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio.

1899

The creators of Netflix’s Dark have another thrilling mystery on the way. This time, it’s historical and takes place upon a doomed ocean liner voyage. The cast of 1899 revealed that the series will arrive on 17 November.

Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate headline this wacky black comedy about two grieving women who meet at a support group and find themselves entangled in dark secrets, murder coverups, and more. The final season hits Netflix on 17 November.