True Spirit: Jessica Watson biopic heads to Netflix

Jessica Watson, as you might remember, is an Australian sailor – and the youngest to ever sail solo and unassisted around the world.

At only age 16, Watson departed Sydney on a sailboat on 18 October 2009, heading north-east, before crossing the equator in the Pacific Ocean and then the Atlantic and Indian Oceans.

Those 210 days at sea and several near-drowning events made her pretty famous at home, and inspired a few documentaries to boot. Now, her story comes to life as True Spirit, a feature-length film, with teen actor Teagan Croft in the starring role.

True Spirit. Teagan Croft as Jessica Watson in True Spirit. Cr. Julian Panetta/Netflix © 2023

Here’s the biopic rundown: ‘When the tenacious young sailor Jessica Watson (Teagan Croft) sets out to be the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop and unassisted around the world, many expect her to fail. With the support of her sailing coach and mentor Ben Bryant (Cliff Curtis) and her parents (Josh Lawson and Anna Paquin), Jessica is determined to accomplish what was thought to be impossible, navigating some of the world’s most challenging stretches of ocean over the course of 210 days.

‘True Spirit is directed by Sarah Spillane, written by Sarah Spillane, Rebecca Banner and Cathy Randall with Debra Martin Chase, Susan Cartsonis and Andrew Fraser serving as producers. Bridget Webb, Vivien Turner, Stacy Clausen and Todd Lasance also co-star in this incredible true story of perseverance and human accomplishment that shows that you are only as big as the dreams you dare to live.’

True Spirit. (L to R) Teagan Croft and Director/writer Sarah Spillane on the set of True Spirit. Cr. Julian Panetta/Netflix © 2023

The film will get a limited run in cinemas before heading to Netflix for exclusive streaming.

Catch True Spirit in cinemas from January 2023, and on Netflix from February 3 2023.