TRON: Ares – first look

The third installment in the TRON franchise hits the big screen in 2025.
1 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Tron: Ares film still. Image: Disney

Disney has released the first look at the new TRON film, TRON: Ares.

Starring Jared Leto, TRON: Ares is currently in production as a follow up to 2010’s TRON: Legacy and the 1982 film TRON. The film follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.

Alongside Leto, the cast includes Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, and Gillian Anderson.

The following image was released this morning, as a teaser for the 2025 release of TRON: Ares.

Image: Disney

The film started production in January in Vancouver, and is currently slated for release in 2025.

Read: Everything Everywhere All At Once directors confirm new film coming in 2026

‘I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world,’ said director Joachim Rønning. 

TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology, and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid’.

Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook and Steven Lisberger are the producers, with Russell Allen serving as executive producer.

TRON: Ares will head to cinemas in 2025.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

