Everything Everywhere All At Once directors confirm new film coming in 2026

Daniel Kawn and Daniel Scheinert have announced the release date for their upcoming untitled film.
1 Mar 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Photograph: A24/Allstar.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, are gearing up to release their highly anticipated next film in 2026.

Universal Pictures, as reported in Variety, has announced that the ‘Untitled Film‘ directed by Daniels is so far set to come out on 12 June 2026.

Surprisingly, no details regarding the title, genre, or cast have been disclosed.

Read: Everything Everywhere All at Once review: bonkers but brilliant

The duo’s previous film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, released by A24, shattered records by becoming the first post-pandemic indie film to surpass $100 million in global box office earnings.

Starring Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn, a laundromat owner entangled in a multiverse conundrum, the film clinched seven Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture award. Our reviewer, Stephen Russell, called it ‘a surreal tilt into the sublime.’

Daniels’ creative repertoire also extends beyond the silver screen, with music videos and television projects like ‘Turn Down for What’.

Donna Langley, Chairperson of Universal Pictures, commended Daniels’ evolution as filmmakers, lauding their distinct vision and unwavering artistic voice.

‘Their films are remarkably theatrical and with only two original projects under their belts, they’ve merely scratched the surface of what they are capable of as filmmakers,’ Langley said in 2022. ‘We’re grateful they’ve chosen to go on their journey with us.’

Stay tuned for further details on the untitled Daniels film, coming to screens in 2026.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

