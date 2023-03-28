Trailer: Totally Completely Fine on Stan

A trailer has just been released for the new Stan Original series Totally Completely Fine. The dramedy series, created by Gretel Vella (whose credits include The Great), will premiere on April 20 and will be exclusively available on Stan with all six episodes released at once.

Starring Thomasin McKenzie, known for her roles in Jojo Rabbit and Last Night in Soho, the series revolves around Vivian Cunningham, a young woman in her twenties, struggling to keep her life from spiraling out of control. Vivian’s life takes a sudden turn when she inherits her grandfather’s house on the edge of a cliff, which also happens to be a known suicide spot.

As Vivian tries to come to terms with her new inheritance, she soon realises that she has inherited more than just a home. She finds herself talking to people who are contemplating suicide, and her chaotic, nihilistic brand of psychology seems to be helping them. Could this be a chance for her to save herself as well?

Devon Terrell, Brandon McClelland, Rowan Witt, Contessa Treffone, James Sweeny, Max Crean, and Brigid Zengeni are among the other stars in the show. The series is a co-production between Sundance Now and Stan, and is produced by Fremantle Australia.

Totally Completely Fine is directed by Lucy Gaffy and Adrian Chiarella, and financed with the assistance of the NSW Government and Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Fremantle will distribute the series internationally.

Totally Completely Fine premieres on 20 April on Stan.