Three Australian films at TIFF 2022

Three major Australian features have been selected as part of the Toronto International Film Festival program this year.

Heading to Canadian screens this September, the films represent a variety of Australian perspectives and talent, with a particular focus on Indigenous voices.

We Are Still Here is the collective work of ten Indigenous filmmakers from Australia, Aotearoa (New Zealand), and Pasifika (the Pacific Islander nations of Sāmoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Tokelau, Tuvalu, and some smaller domains) who share an octet of stories resonating with the rich, complex histories and present realities of their region.

Created as a cinematic response to the 250th anniversary of Captain James Cook’s uninvited arrival in the South Pacific, the film is both a stirring response to a colonial icon’s harmful legacy and a strong statement of Indigenous resilience and vitality in the face of persistent oppression.

Sweet As: Frustrated with her mother’s hard-partying lifestyle, 15-year-old Murra seeks temporary refuge with her police officer uncle. Torn between her love for her mother and a burgeoning but unspoken desire for something more in her life, Murra is left adrift with her emotions and an uncertain future.

Director Jub Clerc offers a refreshing and uplifting twist on the coming-of-age story with her debut feature, which centres on a 15-year-old Indigenous girl who finds escape and inspiration through photography during a youth-therapy trip in the stunning countryside of Western Australia.

Dirt Music: In Gregor Jordan’s adaptation of the acclaimed novel by Tim Winton, the stunning landscape of Western Australia is the backdrop for an impassioned tale of love and grief. Stuck in a loveless relationship with legendary local fisherman Jim Buckridge (David Wenham), the despondent Georgie (Kelly Macdonald) becomes enamoured with Lu (Garrett Hedlund), a young poacher who is encroaching on her tyrannical partner’s territory.

The Toronto International Film Festival returns in September 2022 for its 47th edition — 11 days of international and Canadian cinema, special events featuring some of the biggest names in film, and TIFF’s Industry Conference, offering diverse and innovative perspectives on the art and business of film.

For more information head to the Toronto International Film Festival website.