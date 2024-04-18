Top Gear Australia: new trailer from Paramount+

A new season of Top Gear Australia will premiere this May on Paramount+, with a simultaneous premiere in Canada.

The new hosts are Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan and Jonathan LaPaglia, who have promised to ‘deliver everything fans have come to love about the beloved franchise’ as they travel around the French Alps, Rome, St Tropez, Colombia, and of course, Australia.

You can watch the first trailer for the series below.

In Australia, the season will premiere on 17 May, on Paramount+. It will then become available in Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France and Japan at a later date.

Top Gear Australia is produced by BBC Studios Productions Australia. This season will have eight episodes.

Top Gear Australia comes to Paramount+ on Friday 17 May.