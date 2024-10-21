Top End Bub: first look images from Australian romantic comedy series

Prime Video, Goalpost Pictures, and ZDF Studios have released the first look images from the upcoming Australian romantic comedy series Top End Bub.

The eight-part series, co-created by Miranda Tapsell and Joshua Tyler, is a follow up to the 2019 hit film Top End Wedding and is set to premiere in 2025 on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand.

Top End Bub: cast

Top End Bub sees Miranda Tapsell (Love Child, The Sapphires, The Artful Dodger) and Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Great) return to reprise their roles as Lauren and Ned from the 2019 box office hit film.

Also returning are Ursula Yovich and Huw Higginson as Daffy and Trevor, Lauren’s parents; Shari Sebbens as Ronelle; Elaine Crombie as Dana; and Tracy Mann as Annie, Ned’s mum. Joining the cast are Rob Collins, Brooke Satchwell, Guy Simon, Clarence Ryan, and making her acting debut as Taya aka ‘Bub’, is Gladys-May Kelly.

Top End Bub: production details

The new series is created, written and executive produced by Top End Wedding writers Joshua Tyler and Miranda Tapsell, and produced by Goalpost Pictures. Goalpost Pictures’ Rosemary Blight is Executive Producer, and the series is directed by Christian Van Vuuren and Shari Sebbens.

Top End Bub is supported by Screen Australia, Screen Territory, and South Australian Film Corporation. The series was filmed in the Northern Territory and Adelaide, and will launch on Prime Video in Australia and New Zealand.

Top End Bub will be distributed internationally by ZDF Studios.

Top End Bub: plot

Top End Bub revisits Lauren, a dynamic Indigenous lawyer ticking off life goals in Adelaide. She’s married to Ned, a handsome husband who makes fresh croissants. What else could a person need?

After Lauren’s eight-year-old niece is orphaned, the show follows the couple reluctantly abandoning their big-city goals and moving to the Top End (where the outback meets the tropics) to raise the child.

While Lauren and Ned juggle the responsibility of becoming unexpected parents and try to keep their marriage together, Lauren must come to terms with her responsibilities within her culture as she transforms from an individualist to the linchpin of her family.

Since 2019, Prime Video has commissioned 30 Australian Original series and features in Australia, including Back to the Rafters, Deadloch, The Office and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,.

