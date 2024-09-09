Thou Shalt Not Steal, Stan Australian series, trailer and first look images

Stan has released the trailer and first look images for the new Stan Original Series Thou Shalt Not Steal, premiering on 17 October 17, as part of the following media release:

Starring Noah Taylor (Peaky Blinders, Game of Thrones), Miranda Otto (The Clearing, Talk To Me, Stan Original Film The Portable Door), Will McDonald (Heartbreak High, Young Rock) and Sherry-Lee Watson (Heartbreak High), the ‘80s road series is directed by AACTA Award-winning filmmaker Dylan River (Mystery Road: Origin, Robbie Hood) who is co-creator alongside AACTA Award-winning filmmaker Tanith Glynn-Maloney (Stan Original Film Windcatcher, Finding Jedda, Robbie Hood), who also serves as EP.

The series has just celebrated its world premiere at the 49th edition of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and has also been selected to screen at SXSW Sydney 2024 on Tuesday 15 October.

Thou Shalt Not Steal follows Robyn (Watson), a young Aboriginal delinquent searching for the truth behind a mysterious family secret, who escapes from detention and reluctantly teams up with awkward teenager Gidge (McDonald). Together they flee her small central desert community on a perilous journey across the outback, finding answers and learning some hard life lessons along the way. Hot on their heels are Maxine (Otto), a sex trafficker whose taxi Robyn stole, and Gidge’s domineering father Robert (Taylor), a fraudulent preacher.

Sherry-Lee Watson in Thou Shalt Not Pass. Image: Stan.

Thou Shalt Not Steal features an impressive ensemble cast including Natasha Wanganeen (Stan Original Series The Tourist, The New Boy), Warren H. Williams (True Colours, The Secret Daughter), William McKenna (The Messenger, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Darren Gilshenan (Stan Original Series No Activity, Stateless, Harrow), Shari Sebbens (The Sapphires, The Office Australia), Damian Walshe-Howling (Last King of the Cross, Janet King), Geoff Morrell (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Top of the Lake: China Girl), Justin Rosniak (Mr Inbetween, Last King of the Cross), Andy Golledge (Robbie Hood), Eddie Baroo (Irreverent, Blueback), Fletcher Humphrys (Stan Original Series Scrublands, Last King of the Cross), Kelly Butler (Love My Way, Packed to the Rafters), Anni Finsterer (The Gloaming, Wentworth), Andy McPhee (Wolf Creek, Animal Kingdom), Chloe Brink (Raising Thunder), Emily Taheny (Stan Original Series Population 11), and Bonnie Sveen (Home & Away, Rosehaven).

The series is produced by multi-Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Ludo Studio with Charlie Aspinwall and Daley Pearson (Bluey, Robbie Hood), and Sophie Miller (The Family Law) as executive producers, alongside Ludo Studio producer Sam Moor (Bluey) with Since 1788 Productions. Cailah Scobie and Donna Chang executive produce for Stan. Thou Shalt Not Steal received major production investment from Screen Australia with support from the South Australian Film Corporation, Screen Territory and by Screen Queensland’s Post, Digital and Visual Effects (PDV) Incentive. DCD Rights is the international distributor.

Thou Shalt Not Steal premieres on 17 October on Stan.

New Stan shows streaming in September:

Spectacular Earth – Season 1 (10 September)

Series. Enjoy some of the most stunning natural phenomena the world has to offer and understand the forces combining to make them happen.

The Valley of Sin (15 September)

Series. A six-hour docuseries that examines the mid-90s witch-hunt that pitted neighbour against neighbour in Wenatchee, Washington – the self-appointed ‘Apple Capital of The World’. When police uncovered a monstrous child sex ring known among its membership as ‘The Circle’, local authorities alleged that dozens of children were assaulted in the bedrooms of their parents, in the homes of their neighbours and at the altar of a church.

From (23 September)

Series. From the executive producers of Lost, From unravels the mystery of a nightmarish town that traps all those who enter. As the unwilling residents fight to keep a sense of normalcy and search for a way out, they must also survive the threats of the surrounding forest — including the terrifying creatures that come out when the sun goes down. Starring Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey.

