News

 > Television > Streaming > News

The Velveteen Rabbit: Apple TV+ releases trailer

The Apple Original special is based on the treasured 1922 children’s book by Margery Williams, and celebrates unconditional love.
8 Nov 2023
Paul Dalgarno

Streaming

The Velveteen Rabbit. Image: Apple TV+.

Share Icon

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the Apple Original special The Velveteen Rabbit, premiering on 22 November.

The special, based on the treasured 1922 children’s book by Margery Williams, celebrates the magic of unconditional love.

As per the blurb: When seven-year-old William receives a new favourite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic. 

Produced by Magic Light Pictures, the 40-minute special mixes live-action and animation to capture the imagination of a child.

Read: Apple TV+: new shows and films streaming in November 2023

Featuring Phoenix Laroche as William, the all-star cast includes the voices of Alex Lawther as the Velveteen Rabbit, Academy Award nominee Helena Bonham Carter as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia as Female Rabbit, and Lois Chimimba as Car.

The Velveteen Rabbit premieres on Apple TV+ on 22 November.

Paul Dalgarno

Paul Dalgarno writes novels: A Country of Eternal Light (2023) and Poly (2020); memoir: And You May Find Yourself (2015); and creative non-fiction: Prudish Nation (2023). He was formerly Deputy Editor of The Conversation and joined ScreenHub as Managing Editor in 2022. Twitter: @pauldalgarno. Insta: @narrativefriction

Related News

Features News Reviews Streaming
More
News

Marvel's Echo: Disney+ releases trailer and premiere date

Echo follows one of the few deaf Marvel characters in her journey against a criminal empire.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

First look at Strife: Binge series starring Asher Keddie

Australian dramedy Strife will premiere on Binge this December.

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

The Artful Dodger: Disney+ releases trailer

The Australian Original series stars Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Jack Dawkins aka The Artful Dodger.

Paul Dalgarno
Reviews

Australian Epic, ABC review: history played to new tunes

The new six-part series wants to remind of classic moments from our recent past, but with a twist: musical numbers!

Anthony Morris
Features

What’s new to streaming this week on Netflix, Binge, Stan, SBS, Apple TV+, iview and more

Your guide to new shows and films to stream in Australia from 6–12 November 2023.

Paul Dalgarno
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login