The Velveteen Rabbit: Apple TV+ releases trailer

Apple TV+ has released the trailer for the Apple Original special The Velveteen Rabbit, premiering on 22 November.

The special, based on the treasured 1922 children’s book by Margery Williams, celebrates the magic of unconditional love.

As per the blurb: When seven-year-old William receives a new favourite toy for Christmas, he discovers a lifelong friend and unlocks a world of magic.

Produced by Magic Light Pictures, the 40-minute special mixes live-action and animation to capture the imagination of a child.

Featuring Phoenix Laroche as William, the all-star cast includes the voices of Alex Lawther as the Velveteen Rabbit, Academy Award nominee Helena Bonham Carter as Wise Horse, Nicola Coughlan as Playroom Fairy, Bethany Antonia as Female Rabbit, and Lois Chimimba as Car.

The Velveteen Rabbit premieres on Apple TV+ on 22 November.