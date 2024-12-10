The Twelve Season 3 announces new cast

Danielle Cormack, Eryn Jean Norvill, Sarah Peirse, William Zappa and Ewen Leslie are among the new cast members announced for Season 3 of the Binge/Foxtel Australian courtroom anthology drama series The Twelve, with Sam Neill reprising his role as the ‘abundantly charismatic‘ judge, Brett Colby SC.

The premise of The Twelve is simple and elegant: When 12 ordinary people serve jury duty, their own complex lives, histories and secrets shape how they each respond to the trial. This allows for fresh cast to join each season as a new murder or crime is investigated. Season 2 was also shot in WA.

In the Screenwest announcement, Sam Neill said: ‘Well, here we go again! Delighted to be stepping back into Colby’s shoes, and a privilege to join this brilliant bunch of actors. Hats off to [writer] Sarah Walker, who’s spun another cracking story full of secrets, twists, and some rather inconvenient truths.

‘It’s all gripping stuff, I promise. Also, let’s take a moment of appreciation for Perth and the pretty Margaret River region. Get ready to binge our new show when it hits your screens next year.’

The cast announced as the jury this season are: Ewen Leslie (The Cry,) and Phoenix Raei (Clickbait) together with Hanah Tayeb (Miles From Nowhere), Nathalie Morris (Bump), Catherine Moore (Runt), Bolude Watson (Swift Street), Bessie Holland (Wentworth), Stuart Daulman (Five Bedrooms), Paul Tassone (Poker Face), Charles Napoleon An (Narrow Road to the Deep North), Libby Stone (Blue Heelers) and newcomer Claire Leach.

A first look at The Twelve Season 3 has been released with solemn and exciting music and no real clues about the case, but if you’ve seen previous seasons you know what you’re in for.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Thriller is currently in production across Perth and Margaret River in WA with a crew rich in WA talent, including emerging director Emma Jackson (two episodes – Jackson was also a director’s attachment on Season 2), production designer Emma Fletcher, costume designer Lisa Galea and sound designer Trevor Hope.

Production Credit: The Twelve: Cape Rock Thriller will feature 8 x 1-hour episodes written by Sarah L. Walker, Matt Cameron, Mia Lethbridge, Adele Vuko and Sam Meikle. The series will be set up directed by Madeleine Gottlieb (Erotic Stories, Latecomers), with emerging director Emma Jackson (The Twelve S2, Joan) helming Episodes 5 and 6, supported by Screen Australia’s Career Placement program.

Casting by Kirsty McGregor CSA, CGA and Will Pearce CGA. The producers are Hamish Lewis and Michael Brooks for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia (WBITVP Australia) and Ally Henville, Ian Collie and Rob Gibson for Easy Tiger, along with Executive Producers Sarah L. Walker, Sam Neill, Alison Hurbert-Burns and Penny Win.

The Twelve: Cape Rock Thriller has been commissioned by Foxtel Group and will be overseen by Head of Scripted, Lana Greenhalgh. The series will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia and Easy Tiger with major production investment from Screenwest and the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive and will be distributed globally by Fifth Season.

Season 2 of The Twelve was recently nominated for Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actor in a Drama (Sam Neill) and Best Casting in Television (Kirsty McGregor CSA, CGA) for the 2025 AACTA Awards in February.

Seasons 1 & 2 of The Twelve are currently available on Binge, with Season 3 coming in 2025.

