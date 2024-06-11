News

The trailer for Memoir of a Snail is here with Sarah Snook leading the voice cast

Watch the teaser for Adam Elliot's new feature before it opens the Melbourne International Film Festival in August.
11 Jun 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Memoir of a Snail. Image: Madman Entertainment

Film

The first teaser trailer for Adam Elliot’s Memoir of a Snail has been released, following on from its world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Elliot, who wrote and directed stop-motion film Mary and Max and the Academy Award winning Harvie Krumpet, makes his much-anticipated return to the form with Memoir of a Snail.

Featuring a voice cast of talent from Australia and France, including Sarah Snook, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Eric Bana, Magda Szubanski, Dominique Pinon, Tony Armstrong and Jacki Weaver, the film is described as the ‘bittersweet remembrance’ of a lonely woman called Grace Pudel (Sarah Snook), who retells her life story to a humble garden snail named Sylvia.

Watch the trailer for Memoir of a Snail:

The official Memoir of a Snail synopsis:

‘Grace Pudel is a lonely misfit with an affinity for collecting ornamental snails and an intense love for books. At a young age, when Grace is separated from her fire-breathing twin brother Gilbert, she falls into a spiral of anxiety and angst. Despite a continued series of hardships, inspiration and hope emerge when she strikes up an enduring friendship with an elderly eccentric woman named Pinky, who is full of grit and lust for life. From Academy Award®-winning animation writer and director Adam Elliot, Memoir of a Snail is a poignant, heartfelt and hilarious chronicle of the life of an outsider finding her confidence and silver linings amongst the clutter of everyday life.’

The film has also been announced as the opening night film of the Melbourne International Film Festival on 8 August 2024.

Read: MIFF 2024 first glance: Memoirs of a Snail, Audrey, I Saw the TV Glow, and more

Memoir of a Snail is an Arenamedia production that received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Anton and Charades. It was developed and produced in association with VicScreen, and financed with support from Soundfirm, Mind the Gap Finance, Jameker, Shadowlane and the Melbourne International Film Festival Premiere Fund (MIFF). Madman Entertainment is handling distribution.

Memoir of a Snail is premiering at the Melbourne International Film Festival on 8 August, and will be in cinemas around Australia on 17 October 2024.

