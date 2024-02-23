News

The Tattooist of Auschwitz: first look trailer released

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is the story of a Slovakian Jewish man who is deported to Auschwitz.
23 Feb 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Image: Stan

The first trailer for Stan’s The Tattooist of Auschwitz series has been released today.

The six-part limited drama series, based on the international best-selling novel by Heather Morris, is inspired by the real-life story of Lali and Gita Sokolov, who met while prisoners in the Auschwitz concentration camp during the Holocaust of World War II. 

The series will premiere on Stan on 2 May 2024. Watch the trailer below:

The trailer shows an older Lali (Harvey Keitel) retelling his experiences of Auschwitz to Heather Morris (Melanie Lynskey) as we journey with him through his memories of that time. We also see younger Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) as he meets and falls in love with Gita (Anna Próchniak). 

In the series, Lali is made one of the Tätowierer (tattooists), charged to ink identification numbers onto fellow prisoners’ arms. One day, he meets Gita (Próchniak) when tattooing her prisoner number on her arm, leading to a love that defies the horrors around them. Under constant guard from a volatile Nazi SS officer Stefan Baretzki (Jonas Nay), Lali and Gita become determined to keep each other alive.

Read: The Zone of Interest: new Holocaust film powerfully lays bare the mechanisms of genocide

The series includes an original score from multi–Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and Kara Talve.

The Tattooist of Auschwitz is executive produced by Claire Mundell through her company Synchronicity Films in association with Sky Studios, Stan Australia and All3Media International. 

Australian Jacquelin Perske is Executive Producer and lead writer for The Tattooist of Auschwitz alongside episode writers Evan Placey (Associate Producer) and Gabbie Asher. Serena Thompson is Executive Producer for Sky Studios. Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie are Executive Producers for Stan. 

 The Tattooist of Auschwitz premieres on Stan on 2 May 2024.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

