The Surfer: first look clip released ahead of Cannes

Nicolas Cage stars in the WA-shot film The Surfer, made for Stan and premiering at Cannes.
17 May 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall
Nicolas Cage in The Surfer. Image: Radek Ladczuk/Stan

The first clip from the Australian film The Surfer, starring Nicholas Cage, has been released ahead of its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival.

The Surfer, which was shot in Western Australia, is a Stan Original Film that follows a man (Cage) returning to Australia to buy back his family home on a secluded beach. After he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a group of local surfers who claim ownership of said home, he decides to stay put and demand acceptance – or he won’t ever leave the beach. As the conflict escalates, he is brought right to the edge of his sanity and his entire identity is thrown into question.

The film is directed by Lorcan Finnegan (Vivarium) and written by Thomas Martin, and it’s having its premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in Official Selection for the Midnight Screenings section this weekend. 

Watch the first clip from the film below:

The Surfer is an Australian/Irish Co-Production and produced by Tea Shop Productions, Arenamedia, Lovely Productions and Gramercy Park Media with support from Screenwest through the Western Australian Production Attraction Incentive.

The feature was shot in a single location in Yallingup in Western Australia, known for its iconic beaches.

Read: The Surfer: Nic Cage film shot in WA heads to Cannes

The Surfer is a Stan Original Film, in partnership with CinemaPlus and Madman Entertainment who will be releasing the film theatrically in Australia and New Zealand. North.Five.Six (previously Mossbank) is handling international sales.

The Surfer is streaming on Stan soon.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

