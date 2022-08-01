The Serpent Queen on Stan: Trailer

Stan today released the trailer for the brand new drama series The Serpent Queen.

Starring two-time SAG Award Winner Charles Dance (The Imitation Game, Game Of Thrones), two-time BAFTA nominee Samantha Morton (Minority Report, The Walking Dead) and Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones), the series is based on Leonie Frieda’s book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France and follows one of the most influential women to ever wear the Crown.

The Serpent Queen is the dark legend centred on Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton). Considered an immigrant, common and plain, de Medici is married into the 16th century French court as an orphaned teenager expected to bring a fortune in dowry and produce many heirs, only to discover that her husband is in love with an older woman, her dowry is unpaid and she’s unable to conceive.

Yet, only with her intelligence and determination, she manages to keep her marriage alive and masters the bloodsport that is the monarchy better than anyone else, ruling France for 50 years.

The upcoming drama series also stars Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire), Barry Atsma (The Hitman’s Bodyguard), Nicholas Burns (Harlots) and Danny Kirrane (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) along with Ludivine Sagnier (Peter Pan), Liv Hill (Three Girls) Kiruna Stamell (Moulin Rouge!) and Colm Meaney (Star Trek).

Charles Dance. Image: Stan.

The Serpent Queen is written and executive produced by Justin Haythe (Revolutionary Road, Red Sparrow, The Lone Ranger). Stacie Passon (Billions, Transparent, Dickinson) will direct multiple episodes, including the premiere episode. The series will also be executive produced by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2) and Erwin Stoff (The Matrix, 13 Hours, Edge of Tomorrow).

The Serpent Queen premieres on Stan on 11 September.