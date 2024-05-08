The Test Season 3: new trailer

Prime Video, Cricket Australia, and Whooshka Media have released the official trailer for The Test Season Three.

This is the third installment of Prime Video’s biggest Australian sports documentary series, and it’ll be released globally on Friday 24 May. The three-part series will show all the raw and emotional moments from the highly publicised 2023 English Ashes season.

The Test Season Three follows the Australian men’s cricket team as they embark on a gruelling tour of England. They face off against cricket’s two great superpowers: India in The World Test Final, against a star-studded lineup featuring the legendary Virat Kohli; and England in the Ashes, who have redefined their game under Ben Stokes with their hyper-aggressive ‘BazBall’ style of play.

This season will explore the untold, emotional, and personal stories behind the iconic sporting moments, as the players are confronted with merciless opponents, hostile crowds, and the pressure of a legacy-defining tour.

Players such as Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, and Alex Carey reflect on key moments with their families. They navigate the dual challenges of excelling at the highest level of cricket while juggling their treasured roles as fathers, sons, and husbands.

‘There are no greater rivals, and I know people will love taking an inside look at what was going on behind the scenes when season three launches on 24 May,’ said Cummins, captain of the Australian men’s Test team.

‘Winning the World Test Championship, which began our UK tour, was a victory the whole squad was enormously proud of. It was and still is a huge goal of ours. And as always, The Ashes brings with it plenty of controversy and defining moments. I am sure people from all walks will enjoy an exclusive look at what happens on and off field during these campaigns.’

Hushidar Kharas, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand, added, ‘The Test is Prime Video’s most successful Australian sports docu-series to date, and watched by millions around the world. Season three promises to share new insights into the highly publicised English Ashes series in 2023, and I am sure even the biggest cricket buffs will discover something new.’

‘The third season of The Test captures the gripping tussle between Australia and India at the World Test Championship Final, and the extraordinary behind-the-scenes drama of the 2023 Ashes in England,’ said Richard Ostroff, head of broadcasting and production at Cricket Australia. ‘Cricket fans in Australia and across the world will ride all the emotions and tight contests, as our players battle it out on the biggest stages of all. This series will be the best yet.’

‘Given how dramatic the World Test Championship Final and The Ashes in England were, this season promises to share the riveting moments that took place behind the scenes that have never been shown before,’ said directors Adrian Brown and Sheldon Wynne. ‘As well as the inspiring and emotional stories that show just how much this tour meant to our Australian men’s cricket team.’

The Test Season 3 is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in collaboration with Cricket Australia and Whooshka Media. The executive producers are Mish Armstrong, Adrian Brown, and Richard Ostroff. The co-directors are Sheldon Wynne and Adrian Brown.

The Test returns on 24 May 2024, on Prime Video.