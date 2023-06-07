News

 > Film > Feature > News

Trailer alert: Warwick Thornton’s The New Boy

One of the most anticipated Australian films of the year, The New Boy, has a trailer that provides a glimpse into a beautifully shot story.
7 Jun 2023
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

The New Boy. Image: Ben King/Roadshow Films.

Share Icon

Warwick Thornton’s long awaited new film The New Boy released its first trailer today.

Set in 1940s Australia, The New Boy centres on a nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan boy who arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery, run by a renegade nun, where his presence disturbs the delicately balanced world in this story of spiritual struggle and the cost of survival.

Newcomer Aswan Reid plays the titular role, alongside Cate Blanchett, Deborah Mailman and Wayne Blair. An ensemble of new faces, including Shane Brady, Tyrique Brady, Laiken Woolmington, Kailem Miller, Kyle Miller, Tyzailin Roderick and Tyler Spencer round out the cast.

Watch below:

Read: Are we seeing ourselves on television?

In a remote monastery in 1940s Australia, a mission for Aboriginal children is run by a renegade nun, Sister Eileen (Cate Blanchett). A new charge (Aswan Reid) is delivered in the dead of night – a boy who appears to have special powers.

When the monastery takes possession of a precious relic, a large carving of Christ on the cross, the new boy encounters Jesus for the first time and is transfixed. However, the boy’s Indigenous spiritual life does not gel with the mission’s Christianity and his mysterious power becomes a threat. Sister Eileen is faced with a choice between the traditions of her faith and the truth embodied in the boy, in this story of spiritual struggle and the cost of survival.

The film is written and directed by Warwick Thornton and stars Aswan Reid, Deborah Mailman, Wayne Blair and Cate Blanchett. 

The New Boy is coming to Australian cinemas on July 6, 2023. 

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

Feature Film Installation News Reviews Shorts Video Visual Arts
More
Reviews

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – not all spider-men are created equal

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a stunningly animated film, beautifully woven with punchy, emotional storytelling and a killer soundtrack.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Reviews

Euphoria, RISING: film installation review

More film than art installation, Euphoria is a very different experience depending on whether one stays for the duration or…

Celina Lei
News

Studio Ghibli won't promote its new film How Do You Live?

There won't be any trailers for Ghibli's latest animated flick How Do You Live – and given their renown, they…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Film classifications have changed – have you noticed?

Film classifications in Australia have been updated to reflect our times. When you go to the cinema, how much attention…

Silvi Vann-Wall
News

Pineapple is the Melbourne Queer Film Festival 'Pitch, Pleez!' winner

MQFF has announced Sophie Saville as the winner of $10,000 cash funding through their Pitch, Pleez! competition program.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login