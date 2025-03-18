News

The Narrow Road to the Deep North: trailer released by Prime Video

The Narrow Road to the Deep North has garnered rave reviews since premiering at the Berlinale last month.
18 Mar 2025 11:09
Paul Dalgarno
The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios.

Prime Video has released the official trailer for the Australian Original series The Narrow Road to the Deep North, which will premiere in Australia, New Zealand and Canada on 18 April, 2025.

The five-part series, presented by Amazon MGM Studios, has been produced by Curio Pictures. 

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is based on Richard Flanagan’s 2013 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name and has been adapted for screen by writer Shaun Grant (Nitram and Snowtown) and directed by Justin Kurzel (The Order and Nitram). 

The new Australian series premiered last month at the Berlinale Film Festival to stellar international reviews.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North: cast

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Priscilla, Frankenstein) leads an Australian and international all-star cast, alongside Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), with Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday, Shirley), Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Heather Mitchell (Love Me, Upright), Show KasamatsuThomas Weatherall (Heartbreak High), and Simon Baker (Limbo, Breath).

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios.
The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios.

Filmed in New South Wales, Australia, The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a savagely beautiful five-part series charting the life of Dorrigo Evans (played by Jacob Elordi as a young man, with Ciarán Hinds as the older Dorrigo), through his passionate love affair with Amy Mulvaney (Odessa Young), his time held captive in a POW camp, and his later years spent as a revered surgeon and reluctant war hero.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is an intimate character study of a complex man, a compelling portrayal of the courage and cruelty of war, and an unforgettable love story that sustains one through the darkest of times. 

The Narrow Road to the Deep North: production details

The Narrow Road to the Deep North is produced by Curio Pictures, and distributed internationally by Sony Pictures Television. Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner from Curio Pictures executive produce. Richard Flanagan, Shaun Grant and Justin Kurzel are also executive producers with Alexandra Taussig serving as producer.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios.
The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios.

Principal production funding is provided by Screen Australia, with assistance from the NSW Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW and PDV Funds. 

Since 2019, Prime Video has commissioned 30 Australian Original series and features in Australia—The Test S1-3, Making Their MarkLOL: Last One Laughing Australia with Rebel Wilson, Back to the RaftersLuxe Listings Sydney S1 – S3, award-winning feature-length documentary BurningThe Moth Effect, Head Above Water, Kick Like Tayla, Warriors On The Field, Class of ’07Deadloch S1 & S2The Lost Flowers of Alice HartDance Life, the lifestyle special Hugh van Cuylenburg: G.E.M, a series of ten stand-up comedy specials, Neighbours, Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles, Five Blind Dates, The Office and the upcoming The Narrow Road to the Deep North and Top End Bub.

The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios.
The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Image: Amazon MGM Studios.

All five episodes of the Australian Original series will be available to stream on Prime Video from 18 April 2025.

Prime Video: new shows streaming March 2025:

Holland (27 March)

Holland. Image: Prime Video.
Holland. Image: Prime Video.

Film (2025). In this wildly unpredictable thriller, Nicole Kidman is the meticulous Nancy Vandergroot, a teacher and homemaker whose picture-perfect life with her community pillar husband (Matthew Macfadyen) and son (Jude Hill) in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan tumbles into a twisted tale.

Nancy and her friendly colleague (Gael García Bernal) become suspicious of a secret, only to discover nothing in their lives is what it seems. Directed by Mimi Cave.

Bosch: Legacy Season 3 (27 March)

Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Image: Prime Video.
Bosch: Legacy Season 3. Image: Prime Video.

Series. The murder investigation of Kurt Dockweiler brings dangerous secrets to light and threatens to ruin the lives of our three principals.

The disappearance of a family haunts Harry Bosch and forces him to confront the limits of justice. In a hotly contested race, Honey ‘Money’ Chandler runs for District Attorney of Los Angeles. And Maddie Bosch gets entangled in a series of follow-home robberies.

Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz.

See more …

